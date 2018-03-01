Al-Makura releases N950m for LG poll

Linus Oota, Lafia

Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has approved the sum of N950 million for the conduct of local government elections in the state scheduled for May 26, 2018.

Acting chairman, Nasarwa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC), Aliyu Mohammad Dogara, disclosed this, on Thursday, at a press conference, in Lafia, the state capital.

Dogara said that the approval of the fund by the state governor marked the kick-off of the electioneering process for the conduct of council polls in the state this year.

“The process of the election has started and would end on May 26, which is the election day.”

Speaking on the fate of the displaced persons in troubled areas of the state in the forthcoming election, Dogara said that the commission was currently working with security agencies to ensure that peace is restored to the troubled communities before the Election Day.

He continued, “Under our watch, we will conduct a free and fair poll therefore, the politicians and the electorates have to keep to the election rules and regulations,” Dogara assured.