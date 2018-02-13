The Sun News
Latest
13th February 2018 - Al-Makura orders evacuation of encroached grazing reserves in Nasarawa
13th February 2018 - Akinrinade, Dickson, Yerima canvass support for restructuring
13th February 2018 - Stay off community leadership politics – CDHR cautions Delta govt.
13th February 2018 - Bauchi gov. sacks College Provost over bribery, fake results allegation
13th February 2018 - Kebbi gov. reabsorbs Commissioner, redeploys others
13th February 2018 - Int’l Condoms Day: AHF distributes 100,000 condoms in Makurdi
13th February 2018 - Yoruba groups call on Oyo Govt. to stop killings by herdsmen
13th February 2018 - INEC approves 10 additional voter registration centres in Enugu
13th February 2018 - 2 dead in Bayelsa cult clash
13th February 2018 - How we beat 360 Boko Haram fighters who ambushed Potiskum prison – Comptroller
Home / National / Al-Makura orders evacuation of encroached grazing reserves in Nasarawa

Al-Makura orders evacuation of encroached grazing reserves in Nasarawa

— 13th February 2018

Linus Oota,  Lafia

Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has ordered the immediate evacuation of all the gazetted grazing reserves that were dedicated for herdsmen but occupied by farmers.

Governor Al-Makura gave the order, on Monday, while addressing journalists shortly after receiving, in audience, the Presidential Sub-Committee on Herdsmen and Farmers Conflict, led by its chairman and governor of Ebony State, Dave Umahi, in Lafia.

Al-Makura, who said the action was in his bid to resolve the lingering crisis between farmers and herdsmen, noted  that what was very important to resolve the lingering conflict was the issue of land for grazing.

According to him, “We in Nasarawa State foresaw this problem. We have stated taking stock of history and data of our grazing reserves to find out those who have encroached upon them to move out to create more opportunities for farming and grazing,” he stated.

Al-Makura maintained that he believed the evacuation of grazing reserves exercise was to ensure that all the gazetted grazing reserves, dedicated for herdsmen, were evacuated by whoever that might have occupied them.

“Even if it is government agency that has built any structure there must move out. People that have occupied them; whether they are communities, farmers, companies, we would have to get them out,” he vowed.

He, therefore, explained that the Nasarawa State has about seven grazing reserves measuring about 1,000 kilometres scattered across the state.

Therefore, Governor Al-Makura suggested that the solutions to farmers/herdsmen crisis in the country was to ensure that all the grazing reserves that had been earmarked for grazing should be dedicated to the herders.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Al-Makura orders evacuation of encroached grazing reserves in Nasarawa

— 13th February 2018

Linus Oota,  Lafia Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has ordered the immediate evacuation of all the gazetted grazing reserves that were dedicated for herdsmen but occupied by farmers. Governor Al-Makura gave the order, on Monday, while addressing journalists shortly after receiving, in audience, the Presidential Sub-Committee on Herdsmen and Farmers Conflict, led by…

  • Akinrinade, Dickson, Yerima canvass support for restructuring

    — 13th February 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The drums of restructuring reverberated at the Diepreye Alamiyeiseigha Memorial Banquet Hall, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, on Monday, where diverse voices from across the country backed the calls for the restructuring of the country. Chief among them included  former Chief of Army and Defence Staff, Gen. Ipoola Alani Akinrinade, Governor Henry Seriake…

  • Stay off community leadership politics – CDHR cautions Delta govt.

    — 13th February 2018

    Ben Dunno, Warri The Delta State chapter of the Committee for Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) has warned against undue interference by the state government and its agents in the internal politics of communities across the state in order to avert creating bad blood among kinsmen that could lead to anarchy. Specifically, the body frowned…

  • Bauchi gov. sacks College Provost over bribery, fake results allegation

    — 13th February 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi Following allegations of fake results allegedly issued to undeserved candidates and collection of bribes, Governor Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi State, has sacked the council and management of the College of Agriculture, Bauchi. The removal was contained in a press release signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Muhammad Nadada Umar,…

  • Kebbi gov. reabsorbs Commissioner, redeploys others

    — 13th February 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has reabsorbed Barr. Rakiya Tanko Ayuba back into the State Executive Council as a commissioner. Ayuba had allegedly resigned her appointment, last year, as the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state. Upon her reabsorption, however, Governor Bagudu, redeployed her to the Ministry…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share