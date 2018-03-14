The Sun News
Al-Makura names NIRS chair, 3 other members

— 14th March 2018

Linus Oota, Lafia

Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has submitted the name of Mr. Ahmed Mohammed and three others as chairman and members of the state’s Board of Internal Revenue Service.

The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, announced the appointment, on Tuesday, on the floor of the House.

According to him, “The governor said that their appointment was to improve on the state revenue profile.

“Ahmed Mohammed is nominated as chairman while Sabo Balarabe Usman, Emmanuel Zakaria and Ali Mohammed as members of Nasarawa state Board of Internal Revenue Service,” he said.

The speaker directed the clerk to the house to communicate to the nominees to come for their screening and possible confirmation on March 14.

He said that each of the nominee should submit 24 copies of their curriculum Vitae to the clerk before the end of the day sitting.

