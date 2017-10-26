The Sun News
Home / National / Al-makura fires NASPOLY Rector, Registrar, Bursar

Al-makura fires NASPOLY Rector, Registrar, Bursar

— 26th October 2017

…Sets up investigative panels

From: Linus Oota, Lafia

Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has approved the removal of Rector of Nasarawa State Polytechnic, Prof. Silas Gyar, the Registrar, Labani Joseph and the Bursar Abdullahi Akio with immediate effect.

A statement, dated October 26 and signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mohammed Hassan Abdullahi, a copy of which was made available to our correspondent, Governor Al-makura directed the affected officers to hand over to their deputies.

The affected officers were accused of collecting huge loans on behalf of the institution without due process, carrying out illegal promotions among staff.

The case of son of the Rector, who allegedly joined the polytechnic less than three years with Masters degree and made Head of Department was a reference point.

According to the statement, “Pursuant to the desire of the present administration to reposition the state-owned tertiary institutions in line with its policy thrust on education and in the exercise of the powers vested on the governor of Nasarawa State in the relevant enabling laws establishing the state institution, the governor has directed that the following principal officers at the Nasarawa State polytechnic Lafia viz: the Rector, the Registrar and the Bursar, should proceed on compulsory leave with immediate effect pending the outcome of an investigative panel set up by government” the statement said

The governor has also approved the Constitution of fact-finding committees to look into the activities of the College of Education, Akwanga, College of Agriculture Lafia and the Nasarawa State Polytechnic, Lafia from 2014 to October 2017.

The fact-finding committee for Nasarawa State Polytechnic, Lafia is headed by Mrs. Fati Sabo with Abubakar Isa Abdullahi as Secretary. That of College of Agriculture is headed by Thomas Ogiri with Ismaila Ahmed as Secretary while the College of Education, Akwanga has Umar Muhammed Sani as chairman with Ezekiel Warai as Secretary.

In another development, Governor Al-makura has also approved the appointment of Musa Aliyu Elayo as his Chief Press Secretary.

 

