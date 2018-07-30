– The Sun News
ALMAKURA

Al-Makura fires 9 commissioners, 2 SAs

— 30th July 2018

Linus Oota, Lafia

Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has sacked nine commissioners from his cabinet in a major shake-up in the remaining nine months of his administration as governor of the state.

The sacked commissioners were Hon. Abdulhamid Yakubu Kwarra, Environment and Solid Minerals, Barr. Gabriel Ortan Aka’aka, Water Resources and Rural Development, Hon. (Mrs) Mary Enwongulu, Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Bamaiyi Anangba, Youth and Sports Development.

Others included Dr. Daniel Iya, Health, Barr. Yusuf Shehu Usman, Information, Culture and Tourism, Hon. Sonny Agassi, Lands and Physical Planning, Engr. Mohammed Wada Yahaya, Works, Housing and Transport and Hon. Tanko Abdullahi Zubair, Commerce, Industries and Cooperatives.

The two Special Advisers affected in the cabinet shake-up were Hajarat Ibrahim Danyaro, Gender Relations, Rehabilitation and Disability, and Hon Ado Dauda Mohammed, Community based relations/conflict resolution and management.

According to a statement made available to our correspondent, on Monday, in Lafia, and signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barr. Mohammed Hassan Abdullahi, it said six commissioners were retained.

READ ALSO: Killings: Buhari to honour Imam for saving Christian women, children in Plateau

Those retained were Ayuba Dogara Ayinajeh, Finance and Economic Development, Barr. Abdulkarim Kana, Ph.D, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Aliyu Ahmed Tijjani, Education, Hon. Haruna IIiya Osegba, Local government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Prof. Jonathan Ayuba, Special Education, Science and Technology and Hon. Muhammed Jamil Zakari, Agriculture.

The statement said “This is to enable the affected officers/persons to focus on their intentions to contest elective offices in 2019 and for others to pursue their respective professional/career goals.”

The governor further approved the redeployment of the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Muhammed Jamil Zakari, to the ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism while the erstwhile Special Adviser on Security, Gen. Mohammed Adeka (rtd) is to handle the community-base relations, conflict resolution and management portfolio, the exercises takes immediate effect.

Governor Al-Makura thanked the outgoing commissioners and special advisers for the services rendered to Nasarawa State and also wish them success in their future endeavours.

 

