Al-Makura

Al-Makura collected N309,247 billion  in six years without anything to show for it – Nasarawa PDP 

— 18th July 2018
Linus Oota , Lafia
Nasarawa State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ) on Wednesday came hard on the government of Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura for failing to justify N309, 247, 000,00 billion it’s government collected in six years.
The state chairman of the party Hon Francis Orogo told journalists yesterday during a press conference , adding that the governor has failed the people of the state and the Alago nation in particular and there is no basis for the governor to proceed to the senate in 2019.
He expresses disappointment in the governor for ordering the closure of the Alogo tribe programme on the state broadcasting Radio and Television becaouse the programme is promoting the aspirations of his opponents.
He said that, the same Alago nation that he is preventing them from promoting the values of their culture on the state owned media just like any other language in the state, but he want to represent them at the senate in 2019.
According to him “from 1999 to December 2016 which is 18 years, Nasarawa State has received the sum of N456 , 792, 000, 000 billion as both internal and external revenue
“Of this total, from 1999 to 2007, Abdulahi Adamu 8 years received about N60,974,000,00 billion.
“From 2007 to 2010, Aliyu Akwe Doma ‘s four years recieved about N86, 571, 000,000 billion
“From 2011 to 2016, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura recieved about N309,247,000,000 billion which is twice of what Abdulahi Adamu and Aliyu Akwe Doma recieved in 12 years
“Can the government of Umaru Tanko Al-Makura show us just one billion naira project executed in all Alago communities which are located in Doma, Keane and Obi local government areas where he is intending to represent at the senate in 2019?
“What has the governor done to warrant the perceived plan of his Alago APC support team to organise a congress meeting in Doma calling on him to contest for the senatorial seat of the zone, I challenge any of his aids to come out and tell the people of Alago why the governor should be supported to go to the senate even when a citizen of Doma is contesting for the same seat with him”
he said Responding , the chief press secretary to the governor Musa Elayo said the PDP  state chairman is leaving in the past as the achievements of the governor are visible in all the Alago communities.
” Right now as I talk to you, roads construction work is ongoing in all the local government areas dominated by the Alagos
“For the first time in the history of the state , roads are constructed within local government”
He said that the governor will not join issues with any of his opponents as he is eminently qualified to proceeds to the senate in 2019 having achieved so much for the people of Alago nation.
