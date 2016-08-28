Akwa Utd lose to Enyimba as fan dies in road crash

Akwa United Saturday evening succumbed 1-2 to Enyimba FC of Aba in Port Harcourt, even as the Ibom based side lost a fan in tragic road crash involving her supporters club members.

The supporters club members were on their way to Port Harcourt to support their team in yesterday’s NPFL matchday 33 fixture against the Peoples Elephant at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium.

The accident, Completesportsnigeria.com learnt, occurred along Uyo- Port Harcourt road. It is latest in the series of accidents that have involved teams as well as their supporters in the Nigerian top flight this season.

It would be recalled that a similar fate befell Players and officials of Ikorodu United and Rivers United earlier this season.

Enyimba has climbed five spots up to fifth on the table with 48 points from 29 matches.

‘The People’s Elephant’ are now just five points behind leaders Wikki Tourists with two games at hand.

Mfon Udoh gave the seven-time champions a ninth minute lead from the penalty spot after Stephen Chukwude was brought down inside the box.

However, visitors Akwa United drew level a minute to half time through Hassan Babangida.

Substitute Ikechukwu Ibenegbu ‘Mosquito’ netted the match winner for Enyimba 10 minutes from time.