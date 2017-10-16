Akwa United emulates Eagles

Lifts FA Cup in Lagos

By George Aluo

Akwa United last night emerged winner of the nation’s most glamorous trophy, the FA Cup after beating Niger Tornadoes at the Agege soccer temple in Lagos.

Yesterday’s final that was watched by a full house that included CAF president Ahmad, three governors, Akinwumi Ambode ( Lagos) Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom) and Abubakar Bello (Niger) was a drab game that ended goalless during regulation time.

The two teams after 90 minutes went straight into penalties that also turned out to be a drab affair as both teams went into a missing spree. Akwa however managed to convert three of their six kicks, while Tornadoes scored two.

Akwa went home with the brand new trophy donated by the competition sponsor, Aiteo, cash prize of N25m and a continental ticket. The Promise Keepers would be flying the nation’s flag in next year’s CAF confederation cup.

Chairman of Akwa United, Paul Bassey said moments after the match that the victory is a befitting gift for the State governor Udom Emmanuel who has been supporting football.

“Our governor has been supporting football and that saw Nigeria qualify for the World Cup with ease. He has given Akwa United all the needed support and winning the FA Cup is a befitting gift for him,” Bassey said.

Nigerian Tornadoes pocketed N10 for reaching the final.

The women’s final would be decided next week in Jos. Ibom Angels and Rivers Angel would be slugging it out.