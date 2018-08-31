Governor Emmanuel, is doing well and you want to remove him and expect Senator Etang Umoyo to join you in the feast?

Joe Effiong, Uyo

Senator Etang Umoyo is a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Esit, Eket council and frontline advocate for power shift to Eket senatorial district as far back as 2012. He is a politician who follows his rule book in politics religiously even in the face of scathing criticisms. He disclosed why he defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Why did you defect from the APC?

APC in Akwa Ibom today is a gathering of the vultures. I left APC for reasons more than one. The first one is that there are people causing disaffection within the party because of their governorship aspirations. They undermine the structure of the party in all the councils by sponsoring surrogates to erect parallel structures and cause confusion. In my local government area, they have found ready surrogates who they use to destabilise the party by supplanting some of the ward and chapter officers

of APC. The second reason is the recent defection of some persons into the party. Their defection to APC is a bad omen for the party in Akwa Ibom. According to an old man in my village, Chief Ben Akpanekong of blessed memory, their defection is like carrying a live snake in one’s pocket. I want to assure you that very soon; politicians of substance in Akwa Ibom will leave APC in droves. They forced us to leave the PDP because of their impunity and now they have crossed over to APC with the same spirit. The spirit of imposing candidates on the party, handpicking of party officers at the state, local government and ward levels, destroying of young and upwardly mobile politicians so that no one has the capacity to challenge them. Already, Emmanuel Ekon and Emmanuel Akpan, both members of the House of Representatives as well as Gabriel Toby and Nse Ntuen of the Akwa

Ibom State House of Assembly are looking up to their godfather to impose them as candidates of APC for the 2019 elections. So, what happens to members of the party who laboured over the years to put in place APC structures in their local government areas?

The ceremony marking my official exit from the All Progressives Party (APC) will be held soon in my community. You will recall that when I moved to APC in 2017, I did so officially in my community. So, my return to PDP will follow that tradition.

What do you make of APC’s recent war chant?

It is stating the obvious that Akwa Ibom people have risen against the war chant by the APC. Akwa Ibom has always been a very peaceful state. On the 2019 poll, I want APC members to know that Akwa Ibom people will resist their rigging plot and Governor Udom Emmanuel will be re-elected. We know their plots and antics.

Why are you supporting the governor now because it is on record that he did not receive your support as the candidate of PDP in 2015?

I did not support Governor Udom Emmanuel because I hate him, no. What happened was that the process that threw him up did not align with my principles, rules and guidelines of the PDP. I mentioned that to him when he came to consult me. However, having emerged as the governor of Akwa Ibom, I had to accord him the necessary respect and recognition as the father of all us, but I took a walk from PDP in 2017 because of the way the former governor influenced certain decisions. Now, Governor Emmanuel, from my assessment and the consensus of opinions in Akwa Ibom and beyond, is doing well and you want to remove him and expect Senator Etang Umoyo to join you in the feast? No, I would not do that. My politics is defined by principles.