Akwa Ibom swears in 31 new LG chairmen

— 8th December 2017

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has sworn in new 31 local government area chairmen elected last Saturday.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won all the 31 chairmanship and 310 councillor-ship seats in the election.

The election was described by the state electoral council and observers as credible and transparent

At the swearing in, in Uyo yesterday, the governor challenged the new council heads to uphold the tenets of the state government in delivering good governance to the people and always put the people first

Emmanuel also tasked the new chairmen to follow democratic processes in managing their councils, which he described as the grassroots of political leadership.

The brief ceremony, which took place at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, was witnessed by a huge crowd, comprising members of the State Executive Council and the legislature, family members, party supporters and the public.

After administering the oaths of office and allegiance to the chairmen and their deputies, Emmanuel congratulated them on their victory and stressed the need for them to reciprocate the trust the people had placed on them by rendering selfless service to the people in their respective council areas.

“If you provide selfless service, you will be celebrated and you will continue to soar, but if you sacrifice the people’s trust, your name will stand condemned in both the people’s court and in the court of public opinion,” the governor said.

Emmanuel warned the chairmen not to see their election as a platform for immediate gratification and conspicuous consumption to the detriment of the people. He urged them to remain true to the foundational principle predicated on the unwavering commitment to rendering service to the people.

He equally warned the chairmen that governance is not about making excuses, but delivering to the people the dividends of democracy by embarking on policies and projects that positively impact their lives.

“Though, Nigeria may be experiencing economic challenges, the business of the people must continue, our obligations to them must be met, our fidelity to their well-being must not be broken and the faith they have in us must be nourished and nurtured; in short, our adherence to the principles of the social contract remains an abiding article of faith,” he said.

The governor also used the opportunity to congratulate the Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission (AKISIEC) on the success of the council election.

