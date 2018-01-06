The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / Akwa Ibom Prison Break: 28 escapees still at large

Akwa Ibom Prison Break: 28 escapees still at large

— 6th January 2018

(NAN)

The Controller-General of Nigeria Prisons Service (NPS) Mr. Jaffaru Ahmed, has disclosed that 28 inmates of Ikot Ekpene Prisons that escaped during jailbreak on December 27, 2017, are still at large.

Ahmed disclosed this to newsmen after an inspection of facilities at Ikot Ekpene Prisons on Friday.

The Controller-General, who described the facilities at Ikot Ekpene Prisons as well fortified, attributed the jailbreak to lapses on the part of prison staff.

“About 40 inmates found their way out of Ikot Ekpene Prisons in a broad daylight around 11.45 a.m.

“They took on the lapses that they saw, perhaps they have been planning it for a very long time, and actualised it on December 27, 2017, when they saw the opportunity.

“The 28 that are at large are very hardened criminals; some of them are kidnappers awaiting trial, some are facing capital offences and therefore it is something to worry [about],” Ahmed said.

He, however, assured Akwa Ibom citizens and the entire nation that the fleeing inmates would soon be captured to face their trials.

He added that any staff found wanting would face the full wrath of the law.

The Controller-General debunked insinuations from some quarters that the jailbreak was due to infringement on the fundamental rights of the inmates.

“These prisoners were not rioting because there was maladministration in the prison system, but they organised it in order to get freedom illegally. That is what actually happened,” he said.

“It was not that they were not being fed or given medical attention or not taken to court.”

Ahmed commended the Akwa Ibom Government for the support given to the Nigeria Prisons Service and appealed for more.

He thanked allied security agencies for their cooperation, and sought for coordination to enable the service capture the fleeing inmates, and ensure peace and order in the state.

 

Latest

Akwa Ibom Prison Break: 28 escapees still at large

— 6th January 2018

(NAN) The Controller-General of Nigeria Prisons Service (NPS) Mr. Jaffaru Ahmed, has disclosed that 28 inmates of Ikot Ekpene Prisons that escaped during jailbreak on December 27, 2017, are still at large. Ahmed disclosed this to newsmen after an inspection of facilities at Ikot Ekpene Prisons on Friday. The Controller-General, who described the facilities at…

  • 1,050 Boko Haram insurgents surrender, many flee – Army

    — 6th January 2018

    (NAN – MAIDUGURI) The Nigerian Army on Saturday said 1,050 insurgents had surrendered to troops in Lake Chad and Monguno general area of operations, as it also warned that many of them are on the run. The army urged abutting communities to watch out for  the fleeing Boko Haram insurgents as their enclaves in Lake…

  • El-Rufai rejigs cabinet, appoints 2 new commissioners

    — 6th January 2018

    Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has reshuffled the State Executive Council and appointed additional two new commissioners, Mr Samuel Aruwan, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the governor disclosed in a statement  on Friday. Aruwan gave the names of the new commissioners as Mrs Ruth Geoffrey Alkali for Ministry of Commerce, Industry and…

  • I borrowed N10bn to clear salary backlog –Bello

    — 6th January 2018

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has said he borrowed additional N10 billion to add to the November/December allocation as well as the over N1.2 billion from the last tranche of the Paris Club refund to clear four months backlog of salaries. This is even as he has said beginning from January,…

  • Ikpeazu gives condition for re-election in 2019

    — 6th January 2018

    Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, says he would only seek re-election in 2019, after successful completion of projects initiated by his administration across the state. Ikpeazu disclosed this while speaking in a political programme “Osinachi”, at the Broadcasting Corporation of Abia monitored in Aba on Friday. “There are a few things which I am saying…

