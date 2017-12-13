Akwa Ibom LG polls : We’re focusing more on 2019 –APC

• We’ll beat you again –PDP

From Joe Effiong, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it will not challenge the local government election conducted in the state penultimate Saturday.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won all the 31 local government chairmanship seats and 329 councillor-ship positions in the state.

But, the APC state chairman, Dr. Ahmadu Atai, told Daily Sun yesterday that his party will not challenge the result, rather it would conserve its energy and resources to prosecute the 2019 general election.

“We don’t want to enter into such a distraction for now, 2019 is very close. The state government had done what they wanted and had scored 329 over 329; 31 over 31. Let us rather prepare for 2019. We have been able to show them that we are on ground; 2019 is not very far.

“We have told our candidates who wishe to challenge their election in court to do so. But, such a member should come for us to extract an agreement that they wouldn’t disturb us. So far, nobody had come forward to say they want to challenge the result,” Atai said.

The PDP state Chairman, Obong Paul Ekpo, was not available to react to the assertions. But, the party’s Publicity Secretary, Mr. Ini Ememobong, said the party had already accepted the pre-election concession speech by the APC that the PDP would win.

“They already know the outcome of what such a challenge would mean, because in 2015, they challenged the result up to the Supreme Court and they got the result. So, we are waiting for them in 2019 to beat them again and let them challenge it,” he said.