– The Sun News
Latest
31st July 2018 - Akwa Ibom guber: I can never be Emmanuel’s running mate – Udoedehe
31st July 2018 - Strict monitoring ’ll curb fake varsities – Dr Igwe, DVC, Coal City Varsity
31st July 2018 - Rohr, Bewarang for FIFA Football Conference
31st July 2018 - A mortal war of wills
31st July 2018 - Oshiomhole meets his match
31st July 2018 - Africa and China’s 40 years of reform
31st July 2018 - Ambode’s success story on security
31st July 2018 - APC defections: Power play in a broken family
31st July 2018 - Akwa Ibom: Building the future through education
31st July 2018 - When hunters become hunted: Untold story of gunmen’s attack on police
Home / Elections / National / Akwa Ibom guber: I can never be Emmanuel’s running mate – Udoedehe
AKWA IBOM

Akwa Ibom guber: I can never be Emmanuel’s running mate – Udoedehe

— 31st July 2018

Joe Effiong, Uyo

Gubernatorial candidate of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) in Akwa Ibom State, John Akpan Udoedeghe, has vehemently protested social media contents suggesting his being picked as running mate to Governor Udom Emmanuel in 2019 election.

Speaking with Daily Sun on phone on Monday, the politician popularly called Udoedehe, said it was even demeaning to suggest that he should partner Emmanuel as deputy governorship candidate in 2019 when he is politically senior to the governor.

“It is insulting to even suggest that Udom should pick me as deputy governor. Even his boss, Senate Minority Leader and former governor of the state, Godswill Akpabio, whom I made governor because I created all their gubernatorial life, had offered me the position of a deputy governor in 2007 and I rejected and told him people don’t make a strongman deputy governor.

“A person like me to be deputy to Udom? Who is he that I will be deputy governor to him? If I had rejected Akpabio’s offer in 2007 why should I accept now? When you see somebody come to offer somebody like me a deputy governor, know that it is fraud,  it is out of spirit of craftiness because one; I was senator 19 years ago.

“You cannot make a man, a visionary man to be under. I can never be under. I am too big for that. I read it online but it is not what anybody should even propose. I like the Esau gift but will always go with my Jacob. Don’t forget that I am not a man who is desperate. I have a mission to serve Akwa Ibom. It has nothing to do with position. You remember they offered me senatorial position to support Umana Umana even though they later came and lied and I rejected.

READ ALSO: Rohr, Bewarang for FIFA Football Conference

“People have died because of me; people are suffering.

Do you know the number of people that are jobless? Go to Calabar at the weekend and see what is happening. Akwa Ibom people are returning to Calabar; they take our economy to a town we had abandoned. Go and see what is going on in Calabar.

“My ambition has nothing to do with me. As I’m talking to you now, I’m in Abuja; my family can eat and I can eat. It is not all about me.

There is nobody who is a governor that will not patronise journalists. Why am I against Udom? I’m not against Udom because Udom has not done me any wrong. But I’m against Akpabio for killing the economy of Akwa Ibom state,” Udoedehe said.

READ ALSO: A mortal war of wills

He said he was blackmailed during Akpabio’s regime that he wanted to buy the moribund Nigerian Newsprint Manufacturing Company (NNMC), Oku Iboku, which was later sold to outsiders who eventually killed it.

“If I keep quiet and refuse to speak they will say; ‘Udoedehe is supporting Udom’. May God forgive them. I will be the last person they will kill and cry after,” he said.

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

AKWA IBOM

Akwa Ibom guber: I can never be Emmanuel’s running mate – Udoedehe

— 31st July 2018

Joe Effiong, Uyo Gubernatorial candidate of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) in Akwa Ibom State, John Akpan Udoedeghe, has vehemently protested social media contents suggesting his being picked as running mate to Governor Udom Emmanuel in 2019 election. Speaking with Daily Sun on phone on Monday, the politician popularly called Udoedehe, said it…

  • ANGER

    Outrage as 8 lawmakers attempt to impeach Benue gov

    — 31st July 2018

    Anger and condemnation has trailed the action of the eight lawmakers, who purportedly egged on by security operatives, invaded the House of Assembly. Rose Ejembi, Makurdi, Fred Itua and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The drumbeat of impeachment reverberated through the nation’s political landscape, yesterday, heightening anxiety in the already tensed and fragile polity. While eight of…

  • NASARAWA GOV

    Al-Makura fires 9 commissioners, 2 special advisers

    — 31st July 2018

    Nasarawa Gov Al-Makura thanked the outgoing commissioners and special advisers for the services rendered to the state and also wished them success in their future endeavours. Linus Oota, Lafia, Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau and Linus Oota, Lafia Nasarawa State Governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura has sacked nine commissioners, two special advisers from his cabinet in a…

  • SPEAKER ATA

    Kano Assembly removes Speaker, elects replacement

    — 31st July 2018

    A plot to remove Speaker Ata was hatched last May, with about 23 House members as signatories supporting the move. Desmond Mgboh, Kano The Kano State House of Assembly has impeached its Speaker, Yusuf Abdullahi Ata and a new one, Kabiru Alhassan Rirum, elected. The impeachment was sequel to a motion by a member representing…

  • EKENZE REPLACES MADUMERE

    Imo deputy gov, Madumere, impeached

    — 31st July 2018

    The State’s Head of Service, Mr. Callistus Ekenze, has been nominated by Governor Okorocha as replacement for Prince Madumere. George Onyejiuwa, Owerri The embattled Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere, was yesterday impeached by the State House of Assembly, having found him guilty on alleged gross misconducts. This was even as the deputy governor had already…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share