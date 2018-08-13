Akwa Ibom Government begins renovation of NYSC Orientation Camp

NAN

The Akwa Ibom Government says it has commenced the renovation of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp as promised during the 2018 Batch `A’ closing ceremony in May.

Gov. Udom Emmanuel made the disclosure on Monday at the closing orientation ceremony of 2018 Batch `B` Stream 1 corps members in Ikot Itie Udung in Nsit Atai Local Government Area.

Emmanuel, represented by Mr Monday Uko, the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, said that the state government was fully committed to the cause of NYSC scheme in the state.

He said that apart from the renovation of hostel accommodation and convenience facilities, the state government also installed a-150KVA Electricity Generating plant to boost electricity supply to the camp.

The governor also provided N10, 000 to each of the 2,094 corps members to transport themselves to their places of primary assignment.

READ ALSO Planned arrests: Saraki, Ekweremadu must answer for acts of infamy – APC

“As a mark of the government’s commitment to the cause of NYSC scheme in the state, we have commenced works toward the completion of hostel accommodation and toilet facilities in camp.

“In addition to the 150KVA Electricity Generating Plant, I want to assure the NYSC that the next set of corps members will have opportunity of using the facilities,” he said.

Emmanuel advised the corps members to steer clear of any action that could put them into trouble before, during and after the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

The governor urged them to take their security serious, saying that government would continue to engage security agencies in the state to make the environment safe and secured for them.

He promised to reward corps members that leave indelible marks in their host communities.

Emmanuel also urged them to be of good behaviours and respect the culture and tradition of their host communities.

Earlier, the NYSC Coordinator in the state, Mr Julius Amusan, said that the orientation course content had been fully and carefully implemented.

Amusan said that the orientation courses, which the corps members received, would reconditioned their minds to appreciate the responsibilities associated with national service.

The state coordinator urged them to liaise with the Local Government Inspectors in their places of primary assignment to ensure they get a secured accommodation.

“As you depart to your host communities after now, ensure you report at your places of primary assignment and remain loyal to the constituted authority,” Amusan said.

He commended the state governor for fulfilling the promise of renovating the camp facilities and installation of the 150KVA generating plant.