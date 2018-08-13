– The Sun News
Latest
13th August 2018 - Akwa Ibom Government begins renovation of NYSC Orientation Camp
13th August 2018 - Planned arrests: Saraki, Ekweremadu must answer for acts of infamy – APC
13th August 2018 - EFCC secured over 150 convictions in 7 months – Magu
13th August 2018 - Elections: Be guided by national interest, Ugwuanyi urges NYSC members
13th August 2018 - Okowa to make NYSC permanent orientation camp a model
13th August 2018 - 12,335 applicants jostle for 1,000 jobs in Bayelsa Civil Service
13th August 2018 - Only NFF recognised by CAF and FIFA can sack me, Sanusi insists
13th August 2018 - FRSC returns N.4m to relatives of crash victims in Kwara
13th August 2018 - PDP rejects Bauchi South bye-election result
13th August 2018 - Gombe state economy is robust, sustainable – Commissioner
Home / National / Akwa Ibom Government begins renovation of NYSC Orientation Camp
renovation

Akwa Ibom Government begins renovation of NYSC Orientation Camp

— 13th August 2018

NAN

The Akwa Ibom Government says it has commenced the renovation of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp as promised during the 2018 Batch `A’ closing ceremony in May.

Gov. Udom Emmanuel made the disclosure on Monday at the closing orientation ceremony of 2018 Batch `B` Stream 1 corps members in Ikot Itie Udung in Nsit Atai Local Government Area.

Emmanuel, represented by Mr Monday Uko, the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, said that the state government was fully committed to the cause of NYSC scheme in the state.

He said that apart from the renovation of hostel accommodation and convenience facilities, the state government also installed a-150KVA Electricity Generating plant to boost electricity supply to the camp.

The governor also provided N10, 000 to each of the 2,094 corps members to transport themselves to their places of primary assignment.

READ ALSO Planned arrests: Saraki, Ekweremadu must answer for acts of infamy – APC

“As a mark of the government’s commitment to the cause of NYSC scheme in the state, we have commenced works toward the completion of hostel accommodation and toilet facilities in camp.

“In addition to the 150KVA Electricity Generating Plant, I want to assure the NYSC that the next set of corps members will have opportunity of using the facilities,” he said.

Emmanuel advised the corps members to steer clear of any action that could put them into trouble before, during and after the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

The governor urged them to take their security serious, saying that government would continue to engage security agencies in the state to make the environment safe and secured for them.

He promised to reward corps members that leave indelible marks in their host communities.

Emmanuel also urged them to be of good behaviours and respect the culture and tradition of their host communities.

Earlier, the NYSC Coordinator in the state, Mr Julius Amusan, said that the orientation course content had been fully and carefully implemented.

Amusan said that the orientation courses, which the corps members received, would reconditioned their minds to appreciate the responsibilities associated with national service.

The state coordinator urged them to liaise with the Local Government Inspectors in their places of primary assignment to ensure they get a secured accommodation.

“As you depart to your host communities after now, ensure you report at your places of primary assignment and remain loyal to the constituted authority,” Amusan said.

He commended the state governor for fulfilling the promise of renovating the camp facilities and installation of the 150KVA generating plant.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

renovation

Akwa Ibom Government begins renovation of NYSC Orientation Camp

— 13th August 2018

NAN The Akwa Ibom Government says it has commenced the renovation of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp as promised during the 2018 Batch `A’ closing ceremony in May. Gov. Udom Emmanuel made the disclosure on Monday at the closing orientation ceremony of 2018 Batch `B` Stream 1 corps members in Ikot Itie…

  • SARAKI

    Planned arrests: Saraki, Ekweremadu must answer for acts of infamy – APC

    — 13th August 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that there is nothing wrong in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arresting the duo of Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, over criminal charges against them. In a statement signed by the Acting National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, the…

  • convictions

    EFCC secured over 150 convictions in 7 months – Magu

    — 13th August 2018

    NAN Mr Ibrahim Magu, the Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), says the agency secured no fewer than 150 convictions in seven months. Magu made the disclosure on Monday at a stakeholder interactive session held at the Ibadan Zonal Office of EFCC. He stated the agency had ensured the prosecution of all corruption…

  • members

    Elections: Be guided by national interest, Ugwuanyi urges NYSC members

    — 13th August 2018

    NAN Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state has advised  members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) that would participate in the conduct of the 2019 general elections to be guided by national interest. Ugwuanyi gave the advice on Monday in Enugu during the closing ceremony of 2018 Batch ‘B’ orientation course for corps members…

  • orientation camp

    Okowa to make NYSC permanent orientation camp a model

    — 13th August 2018

    NAN The Delta Government has said that it will make the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) permanent orientation camp in the state a model for others in the  country. Gov.  Ifeanyi Okowa disclosed this on Monday at Issele-uku during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Batch ‘B’ orientation course of 1,839 corps members. Okowa who…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share