AKWA IBOM

Akwa Ibom denies renaming Godswill Akpabio Stadium

— 10th August 2018

Joe Effiong, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Government has denied renaming the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in the wake of the change of political allegiance by the former governor.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Charles Udoh, attributed the false report to the handiwork of some unscrupulous elements.

Udoh said the report is not only false but mischievous with an intent of misleading the unsuspecting public and generating skewed sentiments.

The commissioner stated further that the Governor Udom Emmanuel-led administration is laden with a high level of integrity and would not descend to such lowly heights of renaming the stadium.

He reiterated the state government’s commitment to continue its single-minded pursuit of the avowed goal of people-oriented governance and sustainable development of the state. He added that the Akwa Ibom project is beyond any personal interest.

House of Assembly spokesman, Ime Okon, had earlier said change of name had not yet been presented to the House for consideration.

