Victor Hugo, a novelist and philosopher posited that, “he who opens a school door, closes a prison”. A school is where formal learning/education is inculcated for the overall personality development.

Education is synonymous with development. Some the world’s most ravaging problems were solved through research findings. Research and scientific discoveries orchestrated the Industrial Revolution in England in the 18th Century. The East-Asian Economic Miracle of the 1960s and the Meiji Restoration in Japan were fuelled and reinforced by sound educational policies.

In Japan, for instance, the Meiji regime initiated a free, compulsory and qualitative education for Japanese. They were offered scholarship by the state to study science and technology courses in universities in the West. The Meiji regime made it an offense to deny a Japanese child education.

Interestingly, by the mid-20th Century, Japanese graduates were competing favourably with their western counterparts and contemporaries in the area of science and technology. Interestingly, it has one of the highest literacy rates in the world.

In Akwa Ibom, Governor Udom Emmanuel’s educational policy aligns with the ‘Sustainable Development Goals’, which underpins that education should respond to the changing needs of society. He believes that ‘schools should become environments that develop individual capabilities and further the idea of democracy and sensitivity to social and ecological responsibilities’.

The governor’s intervention in education is premised on his unruffled commitment to lay a solid foundation for the future. He also envisages a sophisticated workforce and optimum population for the state. In this regard, the Free and Compulsory Education has been strengthened through effective monitoring, training and retraining of teachers. To ensure that the Free & Compulsory Education Policy performs optimally, government provides a subvention of N100 and N300 to the schools for each pupils and student in public primary and secondary schools respectively.