– The Sun News
Latest
28th August 2018 - Akwa Ibom APC post-congress leadership tussle ends
28th August 2018 - Codeine, tramadol ban: Labour warns 25,000 jobs may go
28th August 2018 - Family planning, catalyst to economic growth
28th August 2018 - 2019: Reject imposition of candidates, Abe tells Rivers
28th August 2018 - Ambode tasks CDAs, CDCs on peace, harmony
28th August 2018 - Lagos PDP chair defects to APC
28th August 2018 - Owie advocates North, South East presidency for next 8 years
28th August 2018 - Not easy to be old
28th August 2018 - Archbishop lauds Wike for defending Nigerians against injustice
28th August 2018 - Delta at 27: We’re celebrating peace, unity –Okowa
Home / Politics / Akwa Ibom APC post-congress leadership tussle ends
Leadership tussle

Akwa Ibom APC post-congress leadership tussle ends

— 28th August 2018

Leadership tussle that arose after the state congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State has ended.

The tussle ended on Saturday with members of the former APC state executive, led by Effiong Etok, the former state secretary and two former senatorial chairmen, Obong Kufre Inyangette and Obong Uko Umoh, announcing the withdrawal of their court case against the APC state chairman, Ini Okopido and other members of his executive.

READ ALSO Family planning, catalyst to economic growth

Etok spoke on behalf of the former executive and said they refused to join Udoma Ekarika, the man they supported to be state chairman, when he defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) last Monday because of their love for APC and intervention of former governor,  Godswill Akpabio.

“We have to move forward,” Etok said.

Chief Don Etiebet, chairman of APC state caucus, thanked Etok and other members of the old executive for allowing peace to reign.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Leadership tussle

Akwa Ibom APC post-congress leadership tussle ends

— 28th August 2018

Leadership tussle that arose after the state congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State has ended. The tussle ended on Saturday with members of the former APC state executive, led by Effiong Etok, the former state secretary and two former senatorial chairmen, Obong Kufre Inyangette and Obong Uko Umoh, announcing the…

  • TRAMADOL

    Codeine, tramadol ban: Labour warns 25,000 jobs may go

    — 28th August 2018

    “We are pleading with the Federal Government to reconsider the outright ban on production and importation of codeine and tramadol because of the negative consequences on our sector.” Bimbola Oyesola Organised labour, under the umbrella of the National Union of Chemical, Footwear, Rubber, Leather and Non-Metallic Products Employees (NUCFRLANMPE), yesterday, in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, warned…

  • FAMILY PLANNING

    Family planning, catalyst to economic growth

    — 28th August 2018

    Adewale Banjo Ogun State Primary Health Care Development Board has said uptake of different family planning methods will improve the economic power of individuals and families in the state. Executive Secretary of the Board, Dr. Elijah Ogunsola, stated this in an interview at the 2018 Ojude Oba Festival, held at the Oba Sikiru Adetona’s palace…

  • ABE

    2019: Reject imposition of candidates, Abe tells Rivers

    — 28th August 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt The governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Abe, has called on the people of the state to reject any attempt by political godfathers to impose candidates on them in the 2019 elections. Abe made the call while addressing people of Rivers South…

  • AMBODE

    Ambode tasks CDAs, CDCs on peace, harmony

    — 28th August 2018

    Moshood Adebayo Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has  called on Community Development Associations (CDAs) and Community Development Committees  (CDCs) to be symbols of peace and harmony in their various communities. He also restated his determination to continue to promote peaceful co-existence of residents regardless of their tribe, religion and political affiliations. READ ALSO: Lagos PDP…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share