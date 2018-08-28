Akwa Ibom APC post-congress leadership tussle ends

Leadership tussle that arose after the state congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State has ended.

The tussle ended on Saturday with members of the former APC state executive, led by Effiong Etok, the former state secretary and two former senatorial chairmen, Obong Kufre Inyangette and Obong Uko Umoh, announcing the withdrawal of their court case against the APC state chairman, Ini Okopido and other members of his executive.

Etok spoke on behalf of the former executive and said they refused to join Udoma Ekarika, the man they supported to be state chairman, when he defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) last Monday because of their love for APC and intervention of former governor, Godswill Akpabio.

“We have to move forward,” Etok said.

Chief Don Etiebet, chairman of APC state caucus, thanked Etok and other members of the old executive for allowing peace to reign.