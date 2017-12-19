Akure: Petrol sells for N200 per litre

From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Commercial and social activities were paralysed in Akure, capital of Ondo State, yesterday, following persistent fuel scarcity in the town and its environs.

Many business centres and shops were closed down, while commercial vehicles were also off the road, as a result of the development.

The fuel scarcity in Ondo worsened as a litre of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, was sold for N200, in few filling stations where the product was available.

Also, a long queue of vehicles were noticed in the few filling stations selling the product, a situation which made many commercial drivers stay off the roads.

Travellers and workers had an hectic time as many found it difficult to get ehicles to their destinations.

Many motorists complained that the situation caused them untold hardship, while many blamed government for the scarcity.

Daily Sun gathered that petrol marketers had stock but preferred to sell at night, while few filling stations sold to retailers who, in turn, sold at the black market.

A taxi driver, Bode Adewumi, urged the Federal Government to solve the fuel crisis.

Adewumi also pleaded with fuel marketers in the state not to hoard the product, in order to reduce the hardship people are going through.