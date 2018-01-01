Akure indigenes decry poor development

From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A group, under the aegis of the Akure Patriots, in Ondo State, yesterday expressed worry on the inability of indigenes of the town holding political offices to deliver dividends of democracy.

The group said hose who had represented the town in the past had not brought meaningful development to the town.

In a communiqué issued at the end of its meeting and signed by Prof. Olu Aboluwoye and Olusoji Aga, the group lamented the underdevelopment of the town despite being the state capital.

It, however, commended Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and his deputy, Agboola Ajayi, for the appointment of indigenes of the town into vital positions.

Those appointed according to them included Sunday Abegunde, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs Olawunmi Edet and Saka Yusuf Ogunleye as commissioners, Mrs Bunmi Ademosun and Tunji Ariyomo as special advisers.

The group also called on Akure indigenes to work towards the development of the town.

Besides, the group enjoined relevant agencies of government to be more pro-active in the protection of lives and property in Akure and other parts of the state.

It called on the people of Akure to support responsible indigenes of the town who vie for elective posts.