Akure cult clash: Court remands 21 in prison custody

From: Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

An Akure Chief Magistrate Court has remanded 21 people in prison custody over their alleged involvement in Tuesday cult clash that led to the killing of 10 persons in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The suspects are Alo Tolulope, (23), Adebayo Oluwatobi (18); Adeniji Adenipekun (23); Gbenga Akintola (22), Olasehinde Tope (28); Umakpor Godspower (32); Adewunmi Aremo (18); Abey Seun (24); Makanjuola Tolulope (30); Wasiu Raimi (32); Dele Aja-Ogun (28) and Ibukun Oluwadare (30).

Others are Gbenga Ajayi (22); Ayodimeji Adelakun (42); Fidelise Emeka (23); Israel Igwe (18); Ogunmodede Michael (18); Emmanuel Sylvester (35); Oluwatosin Gbenga (28); Ayomide Omotayo (18) and Papoola Emiola (18).

The accused persons were charged with murder, attempted murder and conspiracy.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Victoria Bob-Manuel ordered all the accused persons to be remanded in police custody pending the conclusion of police investigations.

Magistrate Bob-Manuel who gave the Police 14 days to conclude their investigations ordered that the accused persons should be remanded in police custody till July 25, stressing that “the Police need to do their investigation thoroughly before the next adjournment.”

Earlier, police prosecutor, Martins Olowofeso, told the court that Tolulope, Oluwatobi, Adenipekun, Akintola, Tope and Godspower conspired to stab one Adebayo Samuel with broken bottle, thereby sustaining serious injuries; and unlawfully shot one Adetunji Idowu to death.

Mr. Olowofeso also said that Aremo, Seun, Tolulope, Raimi, Aja-Ogun and Pleasure conspired to kill one Idowu Adetoro, a.k.a Small by macheting him to death.

According to him, Ajayi, Adelakun, Emeka, Igwe, Michael, Sylvester, Gbenga, Omotayo and Emiola unlawfully killed one Oluwafemi Yinka by macheting him to death.

He said that Tolulope and his group committed the offences on June 26 at about 5:30 p.m. at Arakale road, Akure while Aremo and his group committed the offences on June 24 at about 9:10 p.m. at Obanla area of Akure and Ajayi and his group committed the offences sometimes in the month of June at Idi-Iroko area, Akure.

He said the offences were contrary to and punishable under sections 516, 320 and 316 of the Criminal Code Cap 37 Vol. 1 Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

Pleadings for bail by the counsel to the accused persons, Messrs Joseph Ayoju, Leo Okoye, Olubumi Olorunmoyo, Adetoye Femi, O. A. Emmanuel, and others, were not taken by the court.

The case was adjourned to July 25 for mention.