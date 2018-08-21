– The Sun News
ORTOM

Akume’s kinsmen pledge support for Ortom

— 21st August 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Kinsmen of Senator George Akume from the Jemgbah axis, comprising Gboko, Buruku and Tarka Local Government areas have pitched their tents with Governor Samuel Ortom, just as they pledged their unalloyed support to him ahead of the 2019 elections.

The kinsmen also vowed to recall any of their representatives in the state House of Assembly, who is involved in the illegal impeachment move against Governor Ortom.

Speaking yesterday during a courtesy call on the governor, spokesman of the Jemgbah Elders Forum of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Sam Tsumba, said the visit was to register their solidarity with Ortom and to welcome him back to his former party.

READ ALSO: ADC has done well within short period – Obasanjo

Tsumba expressed the readiness of Jemgbah to stand behind the governor owing to his laudable performance in office, stressing that the appointment of many of their sons into key positions, including Professor Anthony Ijohor (SAN) as SSG and acting Chairman, Board of Internal Revenue Service, Mr. Terzunwe Atser, could garner support for Governor Ortom in the area.

Others who spoke, including elders Tarhule Nev, Ikyume Yongu and Mbakorlumun Chia for Buruku, Gboko and Tarka respectively vowed to queue solidly behind the governor to continue providing purposeful leadership for Benue people.

A chieftain of the PDP in the state, Prince Yandev Amaabai, said the party was lucky to have a ‘prodigal son,’ who was pushed out of his father’s house empty handed only to return with much wealth.

They also acknowledged the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law as landmark, stressing that the law had helped, in no small measure, in ending the activities of militia herdsmen.

Governor Ortom expressed appreciation to the people of Jemgbagh for their show of solidarity, even as he pledged that he would continue to work with them to salvage the state.

He noted that impunity should not be allowed to continue to rear its ugly head in the country, stressing that allegations of embezzlement of public funds against him were ridiculous and those behind such would be put to shame.

Governor Ortom commended members representing Buruku and Gboko East constituencies in the state Assembly, Mrs. Ngunan Adingi and Ngohemba Agaigbe, for their steadfastness in the face of monetary inducements, describing them as worthy ambassadors of women.

