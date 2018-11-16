Chippa United goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi has identified one major weakness in the Bafana Bafana squad,that the Super Eagles should try to exploit, when both teams face off.

The 32-year-old believed his experience in South Africa would be brought to bear if he’s chosen to be in goal ahead of his two rivals, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Theophilus Afelokhai.

‘’They (South Africa) are technically sound, that’s one thing I know about them and they are tactical as well,’’Akpeyi told allnigeriasoccer.com.‘’I know one fact that, physically, they are not solid enough to stand against the Super Eagles.

’’Super Eagles would qualify for next year’s tournament in Cameroon if they avoid defeat on match day five, they lost their opening match in AFCON match to the South Africans.

‘’It gives us an extra motivation for the team to do well, we are not just going to talk the talk, we are going to walk the walk,’’ concluded Akpeyi.

Akpeyi had not started a match for the Super Eagles since conceding twice against Argentina in a pre-World Cup friendly held in Russia.