Akpan joins Bradford City

According to a report on the club’s official website, EFL League One side, Bradford City, have completed the signing of Nigerian midfielder, Hope Akpan on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old who became a free agent at the end of last season after leaving Burton Albion who were demoted from the Championship will now join his new teammates at their Cheshire training camp for pre-season activities.

“We are really pleased to get Hope into the building”, head coach, Michael Collins said of the transfer.

“We already had excellent quality in that area (midfield), but Hope will add to that whilst also offering a strong physical presence.

“The intensity of the league demands we have quality in all departments to cope, and we feel like we are getting there now.”

The Super Eagle thus becomes the club’s ninth signing of the off-season while City will be his seventh English club since turning professional with Everton in 2009.

Hull City, Crawley Town, Reading and Blackburn Rovers have all previously benefited from the services of the Liverpudlian.