– The Sun News
Latest
24th August 2018 - Akpabio’s defection liability to APC – Ex-gov Attah
24th August 2018 - Education in a rudderless society
24th August 2018 - A new hymn on tackling corruption
24th August 2018 - Bagudu’s press crew in auto crash, 4 journalists hospitalised
24th August 2018 - Buhari excelled in fight against insurgency – Ganduje
24th August 2018 - Turbaning: Igbo community in Katsina congratulates Kalu
24th August 2018 - 2019: Kinsmen in Kaduna endorse Gov Ishaku
24th August 2018 - APC condemns destruction of Kalu, others’ billboards
24th August 2018 - South East Govs inaugurate regional health committee
24th August 2018 - Enugu West Senate seat: Ekweremadu, Okechukwu in war of words
Home / National / Akpabio’s defection liability to APC – Ex-gov Attah
ATTAH

Akpabio’s defection liability to APC – Ex-gov Attah

— 24th August 2018

Attah, who spoke to journalists in Lagos, said many of the defections are due to selfish interests of politicians, not to advance democracy as they claim.

Chukwudi Nweje

Former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Victor Attah, yesterday said the defection of Senator Godswill Akpabio from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) might turn out to be a liability to the APC, especially in Akwa Ibom.

He said the former minority leader in the Senate may yield positive results for the APC at the national level but would cost the party the governorship election in the state.

READ ALSO: Akwa Ibom guber: I can never be Emmanuel’s running mate – Udoedehe

“We say in Akwa Ibom that when you cook a nice pot of soup, it should be covered properly to prevent certain unwanted things like cockroaches from crawling inside and making it sour.

“There was a time Akwa Ibom State was 100 percent PDP, then somebody like Don Etiebet left the PDP and went to the APP, he later returned and I welcomed him back to the PDP. “Then, suddenly, Akpabio came to the APC and many people, including Etiebet are moving en masse to the PDP. The APC has a lot of work to do in Akwa Ibom otherwise they may just have let their pot of soup go sour. If the APC wins Akwa Ibom it would be in spite of, rather than because of Akpabio. If you leave it to Akpabio, I don’t think the APC will go far in Akwa Ibom State,” he said.

Attah, who spoke to journalists in Lagos, also said many of the defections ongoing are due to selfish interests of politicians, not to advance democracy as they claim.

“All these decamping by politicians are for selfish interests not in defence of democracy. Look at the Senate president for instance, while he was decamping to the PDP, he said: ‘The Federal Government appointed over 200 several juicy offices without allotting any to me or Dogara, everything went to the Katsina and Lagos. If not for the love I had for Nigeria, we would have scattered everything. These are individualistic and selfish reasons; I am going because I didn’t get what I wanted? But let me tell you, some of these defectors are going to face a very cold political winter,” he said.

He said Nigeria is in distress because the political parties have lost their ideologies.

READ ALSO: What 91 political parties are not saying

“Nigeria is in severe distress and this distress is caused by politicians, who have lost every kind of morality, integrity and honour. The political parties, if they ever had any ideology or philosophy has lost them, they are just platforms, that is why people are just jumping from one party to the other without thinking of where they are going and a country without a sense of direction or focus is going to the dogs.”

He said the 90 political parties registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have not helped matters. There are many political parties and candidates, and noted that two or three strong political parties with identified ideology would be best for Nigeria.

Attah also took a swipe at the PDP over its criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption war as selective.

He said: “The PDP made Akpabio their leader and celebrated him. Today, that he has left the PDP, they are saying he is hiding from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and looking for protection. Is it after he left the party that he became corrupt? That is the immorality in the whole thing.”

READ ALSO: Why I joined APC – Akpabio
Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ATTAH

Akpabio’s defection liability to APC – Ex-gov Attah

— 24th August 2018

Attah, who spoke to journalists in Lagos, said many of the defections are due to selfish interests of politicians, not to advance democracy as they claim. Chukwudi Nweje Former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Victor Attah, yesterday said the defection of Senator Godswill Akpabio from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives…

  • Bagudu’s press crew in auto crash, 4 journalists hospitalised

    — 24th August 2018

    It was learnt that four crew members including Muhammed Yusuf, Muhammed Sule Rambo, Yahaya Birnin-Kebbi and Nasiru Musa Argungu were in the vehicle… Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi Press crew members attached to Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, on Wednesday evening escaped death as Special Utility Vehicle (SUV) they were travelling with, a Toyota Hilux, somersaulted  three times…

  • BUHARI excelled in fight against insurgency - Ganduje

    Buhari excelled in fight against insurgency – Ganduje

    — 24th August 2018

    That we can today assemble with a large number of people, celebrating the Eid, is a testimony to the performance of President Muhammadu Buhari,” he declared Desmond Mgboh, Kano The governor made this assertion yesterday at the Government House in Kano when he hosted the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II who paid him homage…

  • IGBO COMMUNITY

    Turbaning: Igbo community in Katsina congratulates Kalu

    — 24th August 2018

    Former governor of Abia State and newly turbaned “Dan Baiwan Hausa’’ of Daura, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has been commended for his immense contributions to nation building by the Igbo community in Katsina State. READ ALSO: Daura Emirate names Kalu Hausa Ambassador Plenipotentiary According to Eze Igbo Daura, Igwe Ferdinand Osunkwo, Kalu’s outstanding qualities are worthy of…

  • ISHAKU

    2019: Kinsmen in Kaduna endorse Gov Ishaku

    — 24th August 2018

    Governor Ishaku of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) won the April 11, 2016 governorship election and went on to win the re-run elections. Noah Ebije, Kaduna Kinsmen of Taraba State Governor, Darius Dickson Ishaku, under the umbrella of Jukun Development Association (JDA), Kaduna State chapter have thrown their weights behind the re-election of the governor…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share