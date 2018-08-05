Akpabio visits Buhari in London— 5th August 2018
President Muhammadu Buhari, who is currently on vacation, in London, on Sunday, received Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio, in the European country.
Akpabio is currently being rumoured to be perfecting plans to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Head of Digital Communication in the Presidency, Tolu Ogunlesi, confirmed the meeting between the President and Akpabio in London on Sunday on his Tweeter handle, @toluogunlesi.
Ogunlesi had tweeted: “Chief Godswill Obot Akpabio, Senator representing Akwa Ibom North West District, and Senate Minority Leader, today in London met with PMB.”
Ogunlesi also attached photographs of the meeting between the two leaders.
