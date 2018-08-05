– The Sun News
AKPABIO

Akpabio visits Buhari in London

— 5th August 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari, who is currently on vacation, in London, on Sunday, received Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio, in the European country.

Akpabio is currently being rumoured to be perfecting plans to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Head of Digital Communication in the Presidency, Tolu Ogunlesi, confirmed the meeting between the President and Akpabio in London on Sunday on his Tweeter handle, @toluogunlesi.

READ ALSO: Soldiers arrest wanted terrorist at IDP camp in Borno

Ogunlesi had tweeted: “Chief Godswill Obot Akpabio, Senator representing Akwa Ibom North West District, and Senate Minority Leader, today in London met with PMB.”

Ogunlesi also attached photographs of the meeting between the two leaders.

1 Comment

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 5th August 2018 at 5:20 pm
    Reply

    APC, PDP etc. are clubs of bandits, generation of failures, political prostitutes, complicit and collaborators of the enemy fighting on a sunken ship nickname Nigeria and must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. Freedom of northern natives from the bondage of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. Freedom of this territory natives of this generation from the bondage of the fraudulent political name Nigeria is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. The war front is Sokoto- the last bastion of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria with their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. The era British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order use fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and the brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. to control this natives territory and steal this territory natives God given Oil, Gas etc. is over and gone forever. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

