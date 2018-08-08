– The Sun News
SENATE MINORITY LEADER

Akpabio resigns as Senate Minority leader

8th August 2018

In a letter, Akpabio simply said “this letter is to formally inform you of my resignation as the senate Minority leader with effect from August 4, 2018.

Ismail Omipidan

Former Akwa Ibom State governor and Senate Minority leader, Godswill Akpabio, has resigned his position as the opposition leader in the senate.

In a four paragraph letter addressed to the Senate Deputy Minority leader, Emmanuel Bwatcha, dated Saturday August 4, Akpabio did not however state any reason for his action.

READ ALSO: Akpabio’ll join APC – Presidency

But Daily Sun gathered that his resignation may not be unconnected with his planned defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In the letter, a copy of which was sighted by Daily Sun yesterday morning, Akpabio simply said “this letter is to formally inform you of my resignation as the senate Minority leader with effect from August 4, 2018.

“Let me thank the senate Minority leadership, our distinguished colleagues and great party, the PDP for the opportunity to lead the caucus in the last three years.”

From the letter, personally signed by him, Akpabio has also informed all the principal officers of the senate, including Senate President, Bukola Saraki of his resignation. He also copied the Clerk of the National Assembly, Sani Omolori and the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

SENATE MINORITY LEADER

Akpabio resigns as Senate Minority leader

8th August 2018

