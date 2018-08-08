In a letter, Akpabio simply said “this letter is to formally inform you of my resignation as the senate Minority leader with effect from August 4, 2018.

Ismail Omipidan

Former Akwa Ibom State governor and Senate Minority leader, Godswill Akpabio, has resigned his position as the opposition leader in the senate.

In a four paragraph letter addressed to the Senate Deputy Minority leader, Emmanuel Bwatcha, dated Saturday August 4, Akpabio did not however state any reason for his action.

But Daily Sun gathered that his resignation may not be unconnected with his planned defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).