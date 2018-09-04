– The Sun News
Latest
4th September 2018 - Akpabio: Lawyers descend on Sagay
4th September 2018 - 2019: Senator Marafa’s faction wants direct primaries in Zamfara
3rd September 2018 - FG ’ll strengthen the Nigerian Navy- Defence Minister
3rd September 2018 - Olateru, AIB CEO, elected Fellow, Royal Aeronautical Society, joins Chatham House
3rd September 2018 - Navy inducts over 200 assorted boats in 2 years
3rd September 2018 - Polio immunisation: Agency targets 41,460 children in Hadejia LGA
3rd September 2018 - World champions France face Germany without captain Lloris
3rd September 2018 - NDLEA raids clubs, hotels for drugs in Oyo
3rd September 2018 - Sen. David Mark hands over Benue PDP to Gov. Ortom
3rd September 2018 - CBN to disburse N220bn to Enterprises Development Fund
Home / Cover / National / Akpabio: Lawyers descend on Sagay
AKPABIO

Akpabio: Lawyers descend on Sagay

— 4th September 2018

“As I am speaking with you, petitions against Akpabio, at the EFCC, have been withdrawn by a law firm that was used by the petitioners to file them…”

Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja

Lawyers from the Niger Delta have condemned claims by the Chairman of Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN) that former Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on a plea bargain deal, in an alleged corruption case.

READ ALSO: Anti-graft war: Senate bombs Itse Sagay

Messrs Leo Ekpeyong, Ubuo Eyo and Leo Ekong argued that there was no need for such when Akpabio is not facing any prosecution. The trio, who spoke at a news conference in Abuja, yesterday, accused Sagay of embarrassing the incumbent administration with his “ unguarded comments”.

Sagay had told a national newspaper: “I know Akpabio is still under probe and, if he is found culpable, he would be invited and prosecuted. For me, the only import of him joining the President’s campaign is that he can be persuaded to make a plea bargain quickly …”

However, insisting that Akpabio is not under prosecution for any corruption-related case, Ekpeyong said the law firm that represented some individuals in the state who wrote petitions to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alleging financial indiscretion by Akpabio had withdrawn them.

READ ALSO: It’s unlawful for EFCC to unilaterally probe state’s finances – Chief OCJ Okocha

“As I am speaking with you, petitions against Akpabio, at the EFCC, have been withdrawn by a law firm that was used by the petitioners to file them. There is no petition against him anywhere. 

“The people behind the petitions were politicians in the state, who, out of mischief and other selfish reason wrote the petitions. But, when the law firm that they used to send the petition saw that they could not substantiate allegations made in the petitions, withdrew them in 2017 .

“I am surprised that a senior lawyer like Sagay could be talking about plea bargain when the man he is talking about is not facing any prosecution.”

Ekpeyong warned Nigerians against non-existent corruption allegations against Akpabio.

“The petitioners were unable to substantiate their allegations yet, some people are still going ahead to make allusion to the allegations. It is strange that allegations that are not grounded on truth are peddled by a learned person like Sagay,” he reiterated.

Supporting Ekpeyong’s stance, Eyo added: “President (Muhammadu) Buhari should call Sagay to order. He has, in recent times, become an embarrassment to this government.

READ ALSO: Buhari pushes for reverse trade imbalance between ECOWAS, China

“He has attacked the Judiciary, senior members of the Bar and other institutions. He has been convicting people in the media and discharging them in the media. He is sending a wrong signal about the government. He has been hypocritical.”

Also, Ekpeyong advised Sagay not to destroy the reputation that took him several years to build.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

AKPABIO

Akpabio: Lawyers descend on Sagay

— 4th September 2018

“As I am speaking with you, petitions against Akpabio, at the EFCC, have been withdrawn by a law firm that was used by the petitioners to file them…” Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja Lawyers from the Niger Delta have condemned claims by the Chairman of Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN) that former Senate Minority…

  • MARAFA - ZAMFARA

    2019: Senator Marafa’s faction wants direct primaries in Zamfara

    — 4th September 2018

    “Direct primaries must be conducted in Zamfara because it is the only way free and fair primaries could be conducted,” he noted Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau As the Progressive Congress (APC) is set to conduct primaries to elect flag-bearers for the 2019 general election, the faction loyal to Senator Kabir Garba Marafa, in Zamfara State, has…

  • defence

    FG ’ll strengthen the Nigerian Navy- Defence Minister

    — 3rd September 2018

    NAN The Minster of Defence, Brig.-Gen. Mansur Dan-Ali, on Monday said the Federal Government would continue to strengthen the Nigerian Navy to defend her strategic off-shore oil installations. Dan-Ali gave the assurance on Monday in Lagos while inaugurating 16 patrol vessels, which would be deployed to patrol and police key oil installations within the nation’s…

  • Chatham House

    Olateru, AIB CEO, elected Fellow, Royal Aeronautical Society, joins Chatham House

    — 3rd September 2018

    Akin Olateru, the Commissioner/Chief Executive Officer, Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), has been elected Fellow of the prestigious Royal Aeronautical Society (RAeS) London; the longest established independent and impartial professional body in the world with members from all the aerospace disciplines. His election on June 5, 2018, was contained in a letter dated July 5, 2018…

  • nigerian navy

    Navy inducts over 200 assorted boats in 2 years

    — 3rd September 2018

    NAN The Nigerian Navy on Monday said it had inducted over 200 assorted boats into the naval platforms in the last two years. The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Ibok Ibas, made the disclosure in Lagos during the inauguration of six fast patrol crafts and eight inflatable boats at the Naval Dockyard Limited, Victoria…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share