– The Sun News
Latest
27th August 2018 - Akpabio hails Ekere for supporting APC membership registration drive, disputes resolution
27th August 2018 - Cross Rivers APC crisis deepens
27th August 2018 - Rage over Trump’s extra-marital affairs
27th August 2018 - Kalu and Hausa chieftaincy title
27th August 2018 - Opara’s flowering years
27th August 2018 - Saraki, Tinubu and Buhari’s 800-metre relay
27th August 2018 - Healing a church in crisis
27th August 2018 - What does democracy offer Imo people?
27th August 2018 - Still on Obiano’s victory & IGP Idris
27th August 2018 - Kofi Annan: Activist who led the UN
Home / National / Akpabio hails Ekere for supporting APC membership registration drive, disputes resolution
AKPABIO

Akpabio hails Ekere for supporting APC membership registration drive, disputes resolution

— 27th August 2018

Joe Effiong, Uyo

Former Senate minority leader, Godswill Akpabio, has commended the Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Nsima Ekere, for supporting the ongoing membership registration drive and revalidation exercise of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State.

Speaking at an APC expanded state caucus meeting in Uyo at the weekend, Akpabio lauded Ekere for promptly donating computer laptops to enhance the exercise when the turnout of members and would-be members became overwhelming.

“I want to thank Obong Ekere for the assistance he gave for the membership registration and revalidation exercise. He played a very major role in the exercise. Party is about sacrifice,” he said.

The former governor also hailed the NDDC boss for facilitating and encouraging the reconciliation process he initiated to bring back members of the former APC state executive committee (SEC), who sought to form a parallel SEC of the party.

He presented a notice for the discontinuing of a lawsuit instituted by the former state secretary, Dr. Effiong Etok and others to the caucus members.

Akpabio urged other leaders of the party to support the registration exercise, which he described as a census of voters for the 2019 elections.

The Caucus Chairman, Atuekong Don Etiebet, who presented Akpabio to the caucus members, said APC members were proud to have such a political juggernaut in their fold, stressing that the state is now 100 percent APC.

READ ALSO: Cross Rivers APC crisis deepens

He urged aspirants to elective positions to work hard for forthcoming primaries since there would not be any form of imposition of candidates.

The caucus meeting was attended by APC chieftains, including the state Chairman, Ini Okopido, the Managing Director of Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority, Umana Umana, the National Population Commissioner for Akwa Ibom, Ben Ukpong, the NDDC state Commissioner for Akwa Ibom State, Samuel Frank, the Director of Air Worthiness Standard at Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Ita Awak, member representing Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Emmanuel Ekon, two House of Assembly members, Nse Ntuen and Gabriel Toby, former minister of State for Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, John Udoedehe, former minister for Women Affairs, Obong Rita Akpan, and former military administrator of Rivers State, Group Captain Ewang Sam Ewang (rtd.).

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

AKPABIO

Akpabio hails Ekere for supporting APC membership registration drive, disputes resolution

— 27th August 2018

Joe Effiong, Uyo Former Senate minority leader, Godswill Akpabio, has commended the Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Nsima Ekere, for supporting the ongoing membership registration drive and revalidation exercise of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State. Speaking at an APC expanded state caucus meeting in Uyo at the weekend,…

  • CROSS RIVER

    Cross Rivers APC crisis deepens

    — 27th August 2018

    2 factions lay claims to leadership  Judex Okoro, Calabar Tussle over who control the power structure in Cross River chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), seems to be getting to the climax as two factional executive committees have again emerged with each laying claims to leadership. For over two months running, stalwarts of the party…

  • OPARAS

    Opara’s flowering years

    — 27th August 2018

    Austin Uganwa Austin Adiele Opara, former Deputy Speaker House of Representatives, is 55 today. For a man who exceptionally attained high political position too early in life, becoming Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives at 39 and intrinsically distinguishing himself as a presiding officer of the House, this new age integrally calls for a…

  • SEC

    Annual report: How inconsistent leadership forced SEC to breach own rules

    — 27th August 2018

    When news filtered in that the SEC had not audited its financial statement in nearly five years, many wondered what could have prompted such oversight. Chinwendu Obienyi The Nigerian Capital Market is again in the news for the wrong reason. This time round, the bad news is not coming from the side of operators, but…

  • ELECTRICITY - INTERNATIONAL CUSTOMERS

    Electricity: FG gets $10m pay from international consumers

    — 27th August 2018

    In June, data from the market operator showed that electricity delivered to international customers and Ajaokuta Steel was 229,487.29mw/h Isaac Anumihe, Abuja Following recent threats by Nigeria to disconnect international customers should they fail to redeem over $10.1 million service debt, Benin Republic and Niger Republic have now redeemed their outstanding indebtedness. While Republic of…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share