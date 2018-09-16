In a bid to douse tension in the state, Ambode has denied existence of any rift between him and his godfather. If, however, all entreaties fail, the governor may want to slug it out with Tinubu’s anointed candidate in a direct primary. By so doing, he would be walking a tight rope because the omens are not looking too good for him as he would be the first governor since the advent of the present dispensation to be so treated.

In this case, his record of achievements and the connectedness between him and the party supporters would be his fallback therapy. In terms of performance, Ambode has some good dividends to parade. These include improved Internally Generated Revenue, infrastructure development and security to mention but a few. Ambode had disclosed at a town hall meeting that the plan of his government was to reduce the state’s dependence on federal revenue allocation to between zero and 10 per cent. This, according to him, would be achieved through proper harnessing of the rich tourism potentials of the state and building a robust service sector for Nigeria’s commercial capital. All this is in line with his vision to make Lagos State Africa’s model megacity and a global economic and financial hub. Perhaps, it is partly for this reason that he embarked on an aggressive revenue drive that led to the introduction of the unpopular Land Use Charge decried by property owners in the state. The order snag of the administration is the resurgence of refuse on the streets, as well as the intractable traffic snarl, which has become a major nightmare to Lagos residents. Some analysts believe that the crisis will fizzle out with time as was the case with former Governor Babatunde Fashola, now a minister.