Akin Lewis, Norbert Young, Doris Simeon emerge as TAF ambassadors

Organisers of Theatre Mania Africa Festival have unveiled ambassadors for the project, which is scheduled for March 2017 in Nigeria.

Theatre Mania Africa Festival is the first all-encompassing African theatre production/creative industry awards and festival, aimed at re-writing the African story in a positive way.

The ambassadors include foremost theatre practitioners across Africa like Akin Lewis, Norbert Young, Doris Simeon and Owen Gee (Nigeria), Thandekile Grace Maseko and Sibongile Maria Phakathi (South Africa), Uncle Ebo Whyte (Ghana), and Zani Michelle Chiumia aka Zani Challe from Malawi.

According to the Creative/Content Director of TAF, Ms. Eppie Maunza, the ambassadors went through scrutiny and screening of a four-man panel set up for the purpose of ensuring that TAF 2016/17 has quality and worthwhile representation.

“The unifying factor among all these ambassadors irrespective of their countries is that, in their own right, they are all lovers of theatre, stage production, music, arts and anything that promotes the African culture and heritage,” she said.

Speaking on behalf of other ambassadors, veteran Nollywood actor, Akin Lewis said: “First and foremost, we are honoured to be appointed as ambassadors of this great festival. Let me say on behalf of other ambassadors that we are committed to ensuring the promotion of African theatre, music, dance, folktales and culture, using this platform to positively spread the African heritage, peace and unity.”