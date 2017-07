Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State , will, on Thursday, July 6, deliver the Faculty of Arts’ Distinguished Lecture at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Akeredolu, who is an alumnus of the university, will deliver the lecture entitled: “Beyond Recession: Re-inventing the Nigerian Federation” at the Oduduwa Hall of the institution at about 11.00am.

It will be recalled that the Ondo State governor has been in the forefront of diversification of the economy from oil to agriculture as a source of revenue and jobs creation.

So, the lecture will afford the governor to speak on various issues relevant to re-inventing the Nigerian federation in the face of the current economic recession in the country.