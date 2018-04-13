Akeredolu swears-in Ondo CJ

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, administered oath of office on the Chief Judge, Justice Olanrewaju Olutoyin Akeredolu, yesterday, at the Governor’s Office, Alagbaka, Akure.

He described the swearing-in as the culmination of a painstaking process, which started with the state Judicial Service Commission, through the short-listing and recommendation to his office.

Akeredolu added that he proceeded to confirm Justice Akeredolu fit for the position after the National Judicial Council (NJC) recommended her for the office.

Justice Akeredolu took the oath of office as the state acting chief judge last year.

The governor said the brief stint Justice Akeredolu spent in acting capacity reinforced his belief in his competence and added that Ondo state is fortunate to have a dutiful, diligent, resourceful, principled and humane person to occupy the highest seat in the third arm of government.

He said from July 25, 2018, when Justice Akeredolu assumed the saddle in the acting capacity, the state benefitted from her focused and exemplary leadership.

“Judicial activities under her leadership have been anchored on equitable considerations,” the governor said.

He listed other achievements recorded under Justice Akeredolu’s leadership, while in acting capacity, to include decongestion of prisons, occasioned by official visits to all prison formations in the state; promulgation of practice direction to fast-track matters relating to mortgage; designation of a High Court, to fast-track the prosecution of EFCC/ICPC cases; creation of family division of the High Court, to deal with family and child right matters and housing matters; regularisation of magistrates and appointment of new magistrates, among others.