The Sun News
Latest
13th April 2018 - Akeredolu swears-in Ondo CJ
13th April 2018 - Bear with us, Ambode begs Lagosians on road construction hardship
13th April 2018 - Buhari not capable of changing anything -Odinkalu, Ex NHRC boss
13th April 2018 - I’ll improve economic relations between Nigeria, South Korea – Amb In-tae
13th April 2018 - History and travails of Ekweremadu
13th April 2018 - The decline and fall of civil behaviour (II)
13th April 2018 - Buhari on familiar road to Waterloo
13th April 2018 - Angela Onyekaba 07051690848
13th April 2018 - Suspension of NEMA directors: Reps summon Osinbajo, Magu, Oyo-Ita
13th April 2018 - The second term aroma and 2019
Home / National / Akeredolu swears-in Ondo CJ
Akeredolu

Akeredolu swears-in Ondo CJ

— 13th April 2018

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, administered oath of office on the Chief Judge, Justice Olanrewaju Olutoyin Akeredolu, yesterday, at the Governor’s Office, Alagbaka, Akure.

He described the swearing-in as the culmination of a painstaking process, which started with the state Judicial Service Commission, through the short-listing and recommendation to his office.

Akeredolu added that he proceeded to confirm Justice Akeredolu fit for the position after the National Judicial Council (NJC) recommended her for the office.

Justice Akeredolu took the oath of office as the state acting chief judge last year.

The governor said the brief stint Justice Akeredolu spent in acting capacity reinforced his belief in his competence and added that Ondo state is fortunate to have a dutiful, diligent, resourceful, principled and humane person to occupy the highest seat in the third arm of government.

He said from July 25, 2018, when Justice Akeredolu assumed the saddle in the acting capacity, the state benefitted from her focused and exemplary leadership.

“Judicial activities under her leadership have been anchored on equitable considerations,” the governor said.

He listed other achievements recorded under Justice Akeredolu’s leadership, while in acting capacity, to include decongestion of prisons, occasioned by official visits to all prison formations in the state; promulgation of practice direction to fast-track matters relating to mortgage; designation of a High Court, to fast-track the prosecution of EFCC/ICPC cases; creation of family division of the High Court, to deal with family and child right matters and housing matters; regularisation of magistrates and appointment of new magistrates, among others.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Akeredolu

Akeredolu swears-in Ondo CJ

— 13th April 2018

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, administered oath of office on the Chief Judge, Justice Olanrewaju Olutoyin Akeredolu, yesterday, at the Governor’s Office, Alagbaka, Akure. He described the swearing-in as the culmination of a painstaking process, which started with the state Judicial Service Commission, through the short-listing and recommendation to his office. Akeredolu added that he…

  • Ambode

    Bear with us, Ambode begs Lagosians on road construction hardship

    — 13th April 2018

    • Pledges to support FG on preservation of culture Moshood Adebayo Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has appealed to residents to bear with government for the inconvenience being experienced as a result of the construction work in the state. He said the projects were designed to change the face of Lagos for good and improve on…

  • NHRC

    Buhari not capable of changing anything -Odinkalu, Ex NHRC boss

    — 13th April 2018

    Chukwudi Nweje Prof. Chidi Odinkalu is the former chairman of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). He says President Muhammadu Buhari’s actions and inactions have fuelled divisiveness, prejudices and subversion of the basic precepts of coexistence. He also says the president has failed to deliver on the cardinal promises he made in 2015, noting that he…

  • Nigeria

    I’ll improve economic relations between Nigeria, South Korea – Amb In-tae

    — 13th April 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Republic of Korea Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Lee In-tae, has said his present tour of duty in the country, is his first visit to Nigeria. However, Ambassador In-tae said, his coming to Nigeria is his second coming to the African region. The South Korean envoy who spoke with Daily Sun when…

  • NEMA

    Suspension of NEMA directors: Reps summon Osinbajo, Magu, Oyo-Ita

    — 13th April 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The House of Representatives Committee o n Emergency and Disaster Preparedness has  summoned Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, to appear before it over the suspension of  directors of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). The committee, which is  investigating alleged violation of public trust in NEMA and the utilisation of N1.6 billion allocated…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share