Akeredolu seeks partnership with NIMASA on Ondo waterways

— 14th April 2018

Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has said that he will partner with the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to put the state’s waterways  into best use.

Akeredolu lamented the neglect of waterways in the country, describing it as an unfortunate situation. He charged the NIMASA team to be more concerned about the development of the nation’s waterways.

The governor spoke on Thursday during a courtesy visit to his office by a team from NIMASA, led by Mr. Rotimi Fashakin, at the Governor’s Office, Alagbaka, Akure. Akeredolu urged the agency to develop the state’s waterways by leveraging on its coastline, reputed to be the longest in the country.

The governor also declared his administration’s intention to establish a department for the study of Martime at the Ondo State University of Science and Technology (OSUSTECH) in Okitipupa.

He said: “Our coastal line is the longest, and no doubt, it should be your concern. It is good that you have looked at our coastal area and have seen for yourselves the level of decadence.

“It is rather unfortunate. It is something unfortunate, not only in Ondo State, but for Nigeria as a country. We don’t all have to travel by road, we don’t all have to fly. What’s happening about the development of our waterways, should be a source of concern to all of us.

“We are ready to partner with you , we are ready to see what we can do about our waterways. I’m happy about the fact that you have come, you have looked at our Oluwa River. As you said, the impact assessment report when it is done , we will receive it, then we can sit down with other stakeholders to see how we move.”

