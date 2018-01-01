The Sun News
Latest
1st January 2018 - Akeredolu pardons 12 prisoners
1st January 2018 - Tension as hoodlums attack churches in Ilorin
1st January 2018 - Kogi gov. spits fire, warns civil servants
1st January 2018 - New Year: Secondus salutes Babangida, Jonathan
1st January 2018 - Soldiers rescue 700 farmers, fishermen from Boko Haram captive
1st January 2018 - New Year: Anambra governor pardons 71 convicts
1st January 2018 - New Year: Dankwambo felicitates with Nigerians, preaches tolerance
1st January 2018 - Freezing temperatures, tight security in U.S usher in New Year
1st January 2018 - Weah says Liberia ‘open for business’, vows to fight corruption
1st January 2018 - Police nab notorious kidnap kingpin, gang in Delta
Home / National / Akeredolu pardons 12 prisoners

Akeredolu pardons 12 prisoners

— 1st January 2018

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has approved the pardon of 12 prisoners.

The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Yemi Olowolabi, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Akure on Monday.

Olowolabi said the gesture was in exercise of the power conferred on the Governor by Paragraph (d) of sub section (1) of Section 212 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999.

According to him, the pardon was approved by the governor following the recommendation by the Ondo State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy.

“In his letter, dated 27th December, 2017, and addressed to the Comptroller of Prisons, Governor Akeredolu advised that the affected prisoners be released.

“All the prisoners have served portions of their various sentences.

“The governor advised the affected prisoners to make use of the opportunity of their release to turn a new leaf and engage in legal and positive activities that will contribute to the development of the country,” the commissioner added. (NAN)

Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Akeredolu pardons 12 prisoners

— 1st January 2018

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has approved the pardon of 12 prisoners. The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Yemi Olowolabi, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Akure on Monday. Olowolabi said the gesture was in exercise of the power conferred on the Governor by Paragraph (d) of sub…

  • Tension as hoodlums attack churches in Ilorin

    — 1st January 2018

      From: LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin No fewer than 50 hoodlums, on Monday morning, disrupted the Cross Over service of some churches around Taiwo Isale area of Ilorin causing worshipers to run for dear lives. An eyewitness who did not want his name in prints pointed accusing finger on Muslim youth in the area. According to…

  • Kogi gov. spits fire, warns civil servants

    — 1st January 2018

    Don’t blackmail me over non payment of salaries again– gov Bello warns civil servants From Emmanuel ADEYEMI, Lokoja Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has warned civil servants in the state not to allow themselves to be used by political detractors to blackmail him over non payment of salaries saying welfare of workers is one…

  • New Year: Secondus salutes Babangida, Jonathan

    — 1st January 2018

    National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has commended former military Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd) for his undying dedication and commitment to enthroning democracy in Nigeria and his steadfastness in promoting democratic ideals in the country. In a statement marking the 2018 New Year day, Secondus identified…

  • Soldiers rescue 700 farmers, fishermen from Boko Haram captive

    — 1st January 2018

    From: Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Army says its soldiers on counter insurgency operation in the north east have rescued over 700 farmers and fishermen held captive by the Boko haram terrorists group. The rescued persons according to the Deputy Director Public Relations 8 Division Nigerian ArmyColonel Timothy Antigha, were used as farm workers by…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share