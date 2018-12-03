Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has described the death of the founder of Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), Dr. Fedrick Fasehun, as ‘a painful loss’ to the state and the country.

Governor Akeredolu, in a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Segun Ajiboye, said the late Dr. Fasehun was a disciplined citizen of the state, a Pan-Yoruba and nationalist to the core and an intelligent medical practitioner.

He said Fasehun used his energy and other resources to fight for the interests of his people and the common man. The governor stated that the deceased would be missed by lovers of justice and peace.

As a politician, the governor said the late Fasehun’s argument for an egalitarian society where merit and equity are made parametric conditions for selecting leaders or people’s representatives will continue to dominate the socio-political discourse.

Governor Akeredolu added that social scientists will remember the deceased as a detribalised Nigeria par excellence whose place in the nation’s political history cannot be wished away, even in a hurry.