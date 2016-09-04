Ondo Guber: Akeredolu emerges candidate of APC
Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Rotimi Akeredolu has emerged the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the governorship election scheduled for November 26, 2016 in Ondo State.
The declaration making Akeredolu the flag bearer of the APC was made Sunday, by Mohammed Abubakar, Jigawa state governor and chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) election committee in Ondo state.
Akeredolu, a former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), contested the 2012 governorship election on the platform of the Action Congress Nigeria (ACN).
He polled a total of 699 votes in Saturday’s keenly contested exercise.
Olusegun Abraham, the preferred candidate of Bola Tinubu, former governor of Lagos, came next to Akeredolu with 635 votes, while Olusola Oke, also a lawyer, came third with 536 votes.
Ajayi Boroffice, senator representing Ondo north, came fourth with 471 votes.
Twenty-four aspirants contested the poll but Paul Akintelure later stepped down, even though he manage to secure one vote in the exercise.
A total of 2,774 voters were accredited for the election.
The emergence of Akeredolu has opened a fresh chapter in Ondo APC, which had been embroiled in controversies in the last few weeks.
The alleged attempt to impose a candidate created rancour, but all that is expected to be addressed in the coming days.
In spite of the tragico-mockery of a primary and the attendant deprivation and privations occassioned by a non- progressive leader called Tinubu , we all must regard ourselves as a band of happy warriors because we remained unbroken both in spirit and in body.
In the electoral battle , we had fought diligently ,and hard. Our methods were clean and decent; and our weapons were unexecptionably civilized and in the best traditions of a democratic contest. .
There was an abundant evidence unless we choose to deceive ourselves, that democracy and its internal mechanisms which often are Even Standard and Love for all in its Clarity were about to be completely destroyed by a LAZY BONE called Tinubu who believed only on himself as the only mover of Men in a democracy. All that is history today I must confess and he will, given time admit same to be UNJUST.
Lets not be deceived by the heavy and impregnable political armour with which he is clad; let no one be deluded by the FABULOUS wealth with which he can bribe and buy his way but we are grateful that the Ondos are Yorubas who never put their faith in these mundane devices acquired for the protection of EVIL in a democratic contest.
To Tinubu
Your political humiliation would be given more speed to brake your evil-doing in a progressive democracy and it would be achieved through PRAYERS and INFLEXIBILITY . We shall not listen to those you would send in future to us to preach compromise with WRONG and EVIL in our pursuit of RIGHT and GOOD .
You must repent and make the necessary sacrifices by undergoing the requisite discipline to take you away from political wrongdoing.
On Akeredolu
Thank you for your SAGACITY and intelorance for dictatorship in a democracy. Your methods were in the best tradition in a democratic contest indeed.
On ABRAHAM
When you left your people and delegates in Ondo for lagos to see the Duke of Bordillon, God was not with you and the result confirmed same to be true.Never put your hopes on mere Mortals but on GOD only.
On Others
Thank you for your attributes in a progressive democracy.
Finally, I must thank God for being able to stand my defense on TRUTH and not FALSEHOODS . Truly,with the name of God and in Allah the Wicked do not prosper for long.