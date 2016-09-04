Ondo Guber: Akeredolu emerges candidate of APC

Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Rotimi Akeredolu has emerged the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the governorship election scheduled for November 26, 2016 in Ondo State.

The declaration making Akeredolu the flag bearer of the APC was made Sunday, by Mohammed Abubakar, Jigawa state governor and chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) election committee in Ondo state.

Akeredolu, a former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), contested the 2012 governorship election on the platform of the Action Congress Nigeria (ACN).

He polled a total of 699 votes in Saturday’s keenly contested exercise.

Olusegun Abraham, the preferred candidate of Bola Tinubu, former governor of Lagos, came next to Akeredolu with 635 votes, while Olusola Oke, also a lawyer, came third with 536 votes.

Ajayi Boroffice, senator representing Ondo north, came fourth with 471 votes.

Twenty-four aspirants contested the poll but Paul Akintelure later stepped down, even though he manage to secure one vote in the exercise.

A total of 2,774 voters were accredited for the election.

The emergence of Akeredolu has opened a fresh chapter in Ondo APC, which had been embroiled in controversies in the last few weeks.

The alleged attempt to impose a candidate created rancour, but all that is expected to be addressed in the coming days.