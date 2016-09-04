The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
4th September 2016 - Ondo Guber: Akeredolu emerges candidate of APC
4th September 2016 - Mark Zuckerberg in Nigeria
4th September 2016 - MERCY KILLING – EUTHANASIA.
4th September 2016 - Bunmi Williams: Why I make toys
4th September 2016 - How I handle men’s advances
4th September 2016 - AFCON 2017: Iheanacho rescues Eagles from Tanzania
4th September 2016 - Kanu hits hattrick in Legends game
4th September 2016 - Rio 2016: Lack of budgetary allocations hindered Nigeria’s Olympics performance –Are
4th September 2016 - Why dialogue with Niger Delta militants must not fail
4th September 2016 - Before Edo is set on fire…
Home / Politics / Ondo Guber: Akeredolu emerges candidate of APC
Akeredolu1

Ondo Guber: Akeredolu emerges candidate of APC

— 4th September 2016

 

Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Rotimi Akeredolu has emerged the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the governorship election scheduled for November 26, 2016 in Ondo State.

The declaration making Akeredolu the flag bearer of the APC was made  Sunday, by Mohammed Abubakar, Jigawa state governor and chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) election committee in Ondo state.

Akeredolu, a former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), contested the 2012 governorship election on the platform of the Action Congress Nigeria (ACN).

He polled a total of 699 votes in Saturday’s keenly contested exercise.

Olusegun Abraham, the preferred candidate of Bola Tinubu, former governor of Lagos, came next to Akeredolu with 635 votes, while Olusola Oke, also a lawyer, came third with 536 votes.

Ajayi Boroffice, senator representing Ondo north, came fourth with 471 votes.

Twenty-four aspirants contested the poll but Paul Akintelure later stepped down, even though he manage to secure one vote in the exercise.

A total of 2,774 voters were accredited for the election.

The emergence of Akeredolu has opened a fresh chapter in Ondo APC, which had been embroiled in controversies in the last few weeks.

The alleged attempt to impose a candidate created rancour, but all that is expected to be addressed in the coming days.

 

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

30% Guaranteed! Grow your money monthly on autopilot. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

How I made N16 million legally on the Internet. You too can

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Philip Nwosu

1 Comment

  1. Akin Malaolu 4th September 2016 at 8:50 am
    Reply

    In spite of the tragico-mockery of a primary and the attendant deprivation and privations occassioned by a non- progressive leader called Tinubu , we all must regard ourselves as a band of happy warriors because we remained unbroken both in spirit and in body.
    In the electoral battle , we had fought diligently ,and hard. Our methods were clean and decent; and our weapons were unexecptionably civilized and in the best traditions of a democratic contest. .

    There was an abundant evidence unless we choose to deceive ourselves, that democracy and its internal mechanisms which often are Even Standard and Love for all in its Clarity were about to be completely destroyed by a LAZY BONE called Tinubu who believed only on himself as the only mover of Men in a democracy. All that is history today I must confess and he will, given time admit same to be UNJUST.

    Lets not be deceived by the heavy and impregnable political armour with which he is clad; let no one be deluded by the FABULOUS wealth with which he can bribe and buy his way but we are grateful that the Ondos are Yorubas who never put their faith in these mundane devices acquired for the protection of EVIL in a democratic contest.

    To Tinubu

    Your political humiliation would be given more speed to brake your evil-doing in a progressive democracy and it would be achieved through PRAYERS and INFLEXIBILITY . We shall not listen to those you would send in future to us to preach compromise with WRONG and EVIL in our pursuit of RIGHT and GOOD .
    You must repent and make the necessary sacrifices by undergoing the requisite discipline to take you away from political wrongdoing.

    On Akeredolu

    Thank you for your SAGACITY and intelorance for dictatorship in a democracy. Your methods were in the best tradition in a democratic contest indeed.
    On ABRAHAM

    When you left your people and delegates in Ondo for lagos to see the Duke of Bordillon, God was not with you and the result confirmed same to be true.Never put your hopes on mere Mortals but on GOD only.

    On Others

    Thank you for your attributes in a progressive democracy.

    Finally, I must thank God for being able to stand my defense on TRUTH and not FALSEHOODS . Truly,with the name of God and in Allah the Wicked do not prosper for long.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Akeredolu1

Ondo Guber: Akeredolu emerges candidate of APC

— 4th September 2016

  Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Rotimi Akeredolu has emerged the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the governorship election scheduled for November 26, 2016 in Ondo State. The declaration making Akeredolu the flag bearer of the APC was made  Sunday, by Mohammed Abubakar, Jigawa state governor and chairman of the…

  • Biafria

    What the South-east needs is economic, not political Biafra –Aguleri

    — 4th September 2016

    From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi A socio-cultural philosopher, economic and public affairs commentator, Ogbuevi (Dr) Eddi Idigo Aguleri has taken his time to diagnose the actual solution to the raging agitation for the state of Biafra. According to him, it’s not political self determination that the agitators should talk about, rather they should talk of having…

  • Ayo

    Prof Remi Sonaiya: I love reading and mentoring

    — 4th September 2016

    By Omoniyi Salaudeen Somehow exclusively, the life of Prof Remi Sonaiya traverses two complex and energy sapping fields of endeavour- academics and politics. While academics is her natural calling, the game of politics is her latter day adventurism. On one hand, the erudite scholar has distinguished herself as a scholars’ scholar.  On the other hand,…

  • Mimiko

    The Parliament: Economic crunch cripples Ondo House

    — 4th September 2016

    From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure The current economic hardship in the country is not sparing the Ondo State House of Assembly as members of the Assembly currently complain of poor welfare, a situation which has rendered parliamentary activities to be at the lowest ebb in the state in the recent time. Not many people of the…

  • Adesina

    Nigeria must position textile industry for export market –Adesina Ojengbede, CEO, House of Desina

    — 4th September 2016

    By Ayo Alonge Adesina Ojengbede  is Chief Executive Officer of  a leading clothing company in Nigeria, House of Desina. He spoke to Sunday Sun  recently about how he built his business.  He also suggested a recipe for a thriving Nigerian textile industry in the global era. Ojengbede, who hails from Osun State, also had one…

  • Bayo

    Real estate business in Nigeria plagued by quacks, fraudsters –Bayo Adeyemo, CEO, Bayo Adeyemo & Associates

    — 4th September 2016

    By Ayo Alonge Bayo Adeyemo is the Chief Executive Officer, Bayo Adeyemo & Associates, a real estate firm with presence in Chicago, Canada, Ibadan, Lagos, Abuja, Kaduna and Port Harcourt. In this interview, Adeyemo expresses deep concerns over the regulation of real estate business  in Nigeria to conform  with international best practices, while fielding other…

  • Fulani-herdsmen

    Herdsmen: CEDDERT holds seminar to share findings

    — 4th September 2016

    The Centre for Democratic Development Research and Training (CEDDERT) in Zaria, and ENABLE2, a DFiD project, will hold a seminar on the conflicts between farmers and pastoralists, currently ravaging communities across Kaduna, Katsina and Zamfara states. In a statement, the Executive Director of CEDDERT, Dr Abubakar Siddique Mohammed, explained the reason for the proposed seminar:…

  • gunmen

    Gunmen abduct three children in Benue

    — 4th September 2016

    By Ayo Alonge Gunmen have again kidnapped three children in Benue State. Barely three days after the Department of State Services (DSS) in collaboration with the Benue State Security Council paraded six children rescued from kidnappers in Makurdi, the state capital, Sunday Sun gathered that three children of same parents — Alfred Adunm and his…

  • Sole

    11 days after… 4-yr-old still wailing for stolen younger sister

    — 4th September 2016

    ■ Release my child, mother pleads By ANDERLINE ALAOMA the past 11 days have been pure psychological torture for four-year-old Rebecca Idowu, whose younger sister, Christiana, a two-year-old toddler, was stolen by a woman close to their home in the Mazamaza area of Lagos. Though young Rebecca may not fully express her pain in words,…

  • Police

    Hard times: Prison now charges visitors N400 to see inmates in Owerri

    — 4th September 2016

    …As inmates also pay N30,000 for cozy cells ■ NPS Comptroller General urged to institute panel of investigation From GEORGE ONYEJIUWA, Owerri people who throng the Owerri Prisons in the Imo State capital to visit their relatives are now forced to pay N400 before they could be allowed to see them. This was even as…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351