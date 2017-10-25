Akeredolu decries state of Ondo public schools

From: Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure
Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has decried what he described
as ‘the embarrassing state’ of public schools in the state.
However, the governor expressed his administration’s determination to
develop the education sector and make it an envy of other states in the
country.
He said the commitment of his administration to quality education
would serve as a realistic way through which the quest for
technological development of the state would be realised.
Governor Akeredolu also promised to revamp the education sector from its
declining standard for the benefit of the society.
According to him, “Education defines the quality of human existence.
The training of human being is for the benefit of the society.”
Governor Akeredolu also urged those saddled with education related
matters in the state to work assiduously in line with the set
objectives of his government.
“Our government, our party and our people look up to us for the
deployment of our vast knowledge and wealth of experience to salvage
the basic education subsector from collapse. We, on our part, will
continue to engage all sectors, insisting on the best practices in the
discharge of our mandate to serve the people. We will remain resolute
and focused,” he said.
He added that his administration would not be distracted by issues
extraneous to the well being of the people.
“The welfare of the masses shall continue to be the guiding principle
of our administration. In this regard, the government will not
tolerate any frivolity,” he said.
He said: “We expect renovation work on dilapidated structures in all
our primary and junior secondary schools to commence in earnest. We
anticipate keen supervision of project in this regard. No contractor
should hope to receive a certificate of performance for any shoddy
job. This administration will hold consultants and appointees
vicariously liable for any bad job.”
