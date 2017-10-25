Akeredolu decries state of Ondo public schools

From: Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has decried what he described

as ‘the embarrassing state’ of public schools in the state.

However, the governor expressed his administration’s determination to

develop the education sector and make it an envy of other states in the

country.

He said the commitment of his administration to quality education

would serve as a realistic way through which the quest for

technological development of the state would be realised.

Governor Akeredolu also promised to revamp the education sector from its

declining standard for the benefit of the society.

According to him, “Education defines the quality of human existence.

The training of human being is for the benefit of the society.”

Governor Akeredolu also urged those saddled with education related

matters in the state to work assiduously in line with the set

objectives of his government.

“Our government, our party and our people look up to us for the

deployment of our vast knowledge and wealth of experience to salvage

the basic education subsector from collapse. We, on our part, will

continue to engage all sectors, insisting on the best practices in the

discharge of our mandate to serve the people. We will remain resolute

and focused,” he said.

He added that his administration would not be distracted by issues

extraneous to the well being of the people.

“The welfare of the masses shall continue to be the guiding principle

of our administration. In this regard, the government will not

tolerate any frivolity,” he said.

He said: “We expect renovation work on dilapidated structures in all

our primary and junior secondary schools to commence in earnest. We

anticipate keen supervision of project in this regard. No contractor

should hope to receive a certificate of performance for any shoddy

job. This administration will hold consultants and appointees

vicariously liable for any bad job.”