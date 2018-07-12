Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has commiserated with the family of the immediate past deputy governor of the state, Alhaji Lasisi Oluboyo, over the gruesome murder of their daughter, Khadijat.

Khadijat, a final year student of Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba-Akoko was allegedly killed in Akure by his boy friend, on Sunday.

Governor Akeredolu described the incident as a big blow to Oluboyo’s family, saying the state shares in their grief.

The governor urged the bereaved family as believers to submit to the will of God who gives and takes life.

Also, Akeredolu prayed that God will comfort the family over the loss and spread his wing of protection over all others she left behind.

Besides, the governor lauded the security operatives for being proactive in apprehending the suspected killer of Khadijat.

He urged the police to carry out a thorough investigation and ensure that justice is served in the matter.

Akeredolu, however, advised youths, especially students, to face their studies and to always shun acts that are capable of jeopardising their future.