Raheem Laide Sun Ogun:

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, few minutes ago, arrived at the venue of the installation ceremony. More monarchs have also arrived to witness the epoch event, while politicians and retinue of top government functionaries in Ogun State, are well seated, waiting for the arrival of the Vice President Osinbajo.

Moments ago, Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State arrived the venue of the event.

Fuji music maestro and native of Remoland, Adewale Ayuba, is digging out melodious tunes, to entertain the crowd.

Earlier, folklore specialist, Jimi Solanke, had treated the crowd to some oldies and rendered Tunji Oyelana’s popular songs, to the admiration of the audience.