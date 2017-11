From: Moshood Adebayo

Barring any last minute changes, the official installation of the new Akarigbo of Remo-elect, Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi, has been fixed for Thursday, December 7.

Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Jide Ojuko, made the disclosure during a visit to the Oba in Ipebi, in Sagamu, Ogun State.

The Akarigbo-elect, a barrister and a chartered accountant, who hails from the Torungbuwa ruling house, was elected on Thursday, July 31, this year.

Details later…