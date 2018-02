Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Archbishop of Benin City Catholic diocese, Most Rev. Augustine Obiora Akabueze, has been elected the new President of the Catholic Bishop’s Conference of Nigeria (CBCN).

Also, the Bishop of Umuahia Catholic diocese, Most Rev. Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, emerged the Vice president of the conference, while the Bishop of Ikot-Ekpene diocese, Most Rev. Camilus Raymond Umoh, was elected the Secretary of CBCN.

They were elected at the just concluded CBCN first 2018 plenary held in Abuja.

The new officers replaced the outgoing executives who have completed their tenure. The former executives was led by the former CBCN President and Archbishop of Jos Catholic diocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama.

Details later…