Fast rising Afro pop artiste, Banjo Akinbola a.k.a AK Mogazy is set to hit the airwaves with a sophomore studio single dubbed Mama Yo.

Speaking, the act said: “I’ve always wanted to connect with a wider audience with my music and Mama Yo will afford me the opportunity to connect with lovers of my music. I’m so excited right now.”

READ ALSO Zuma Film Festival kicks-off December 1

Mama Yo is a follow-up single to AK Mogazi’s last track titled Thugger Remix featuring Slim Case. AK Mogazy has in recent times been on tour of Kenya, Rwanda and Dubai promoting his music and he also performed at the just concluded Felabration after landing in Lagos from his international trip.

Reports say the act is already compiling his first collection as he prepares for his debut album aptly titled Versatality.”