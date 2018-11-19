Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

Wife of Oyo State Governor, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, has tasked well-to-do Nigerians and the general public on need to cultivate the habit of giving as one of the God’s commandment.

Mrs. Ajimobi said this during one of the annual distribution of cash, food items, toiletries and other relief materials to children from motherless homes and orphanages.

The governor’s wife equated charity to an act of love which is one of the commandments God gave mankind, enjoining humans to love their neighbours and share out of what they possess with them.

She asserted that the children are the future of our great country, adding that she is certain that a bright future lies ahead of each of them in their respective areas of profession.

She appreciated the care givers in the homes for all they do for the children in spite of the very little or even no reward for their roles.

Mrs. Ajimobi also charged the children to make sure they excel in their academic pursuit, while maintaining good character of integrity and obedience to correction.

In her opening remarks, the Commissioner for Women Affairs appreciated the wife of the Governor for consistently attending to the needs of the homes and orphanages at all times.