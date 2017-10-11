Ajimobi’s wife donates gifts to 30 orphanage homes

From: Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

No fewer than 30 orphanage homes in Oyo State, on Wednesday, benefitted from the milk of human kindness of the wife of the Oyo State governor, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, as they were presented with various gift items in commemoration of the nation’s independence anniversary.

Speaking at the presentation of the gifts items, Mrs. Ajimobi, who had engaged in the gesture in the last six years, said her office, in collaboration with the state Ministry of Women Affairs, had always celebrated the day with the citizens of Oyo State, especially the less-privileged to show them love and give them a sense of belonging which, according to her, would further build their self-esteem.

According to Mrs. Ajimobi, the children, despite their vulnerability remains hopes of the country adding that the celebration of the country’s independence must also be extended to the less privilege and vulnerable so as to give them a sense of belongings as future leaders of the country.

She said: “For and foremost, these children are the leaders of tomorrow. There are our hopes and what we look forward up to. Particularly, we are celebrating them because they are very special and dear to me. The fact that they are vulnerable children does not really make them less privilege than the others. And that is why any opportunity that I have to put a smile on their face, it gladden my heart. Every October 1st, as we celebrate the nation, as we celebrate freedom, as we celebrate moving from underdeveloped country to a developing country, as we celebrate the peace reigning in the country and our good leadership, I also want to celebrate these children because they are the leaders of tomorrow.

“My advice for the children, which is the same advice I will give to my biological children, is that first and foremost, I want them to have the fear of God and they must instill it. With the fear of God, they should continue to work hard and not limit themselves. The only road to success is hardwork and there is no limit to what they want to do. They cannot get to the top and high level without hardwork and I just want them to work hard and we as a state and as mothers, we will support them to achieve their dreams, God helping us.”

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, The Coordinator, Children Of Promise Ministries (Chiprom), Ibadan, Mrs. Funmilayo Eden, thanked Mrs. Ajimobi for her thoughtfulness and bringing all the homes together to commemorate Nigerian Independence.

While acknowledging that despite the economic challenges, the wife of the governor still deem it fit to remember the less privileged and vulnerables calling on other net worth individuals to always remember the needy.

“Orphanages cannot do all they do in isolation, we need the help of individuals, organisations and institutions to come together to contribute in one way or the other. Many people think that it is until when they become millionaires that they can actually stretch forth to help the children, but it is not so. No matter how small it is, it will be appreciated in any home you go to. Your smile and attendance by visiting any orphanage home means a lot also to them, so I am calling on all Nigerians to as well lead in any way they could to stretch forth help and also be part of the people that gives smiles to the less privilege children as the orphanages cannot do it all alone on their own”, Eden pleaded.

Gift items shared include rice, Semo, biscuits and garri. Others are juice, sugar, spaghetti, soap, toiletries and cash donations among others.

Some of the orphanage homes which benefitted Winnie Castle Orphanage, Orita Challenge, Covenant Children Home, Akobo, Access to Basic Medical Care, Ringroad, His HeritageHome, Oluyole Extension, Living Word Mission (LIWOM), Ososami and Oluwakemi Orphanage Home, Omi Adio.

Others were New Dawn Home, Ejioku; Royal Dominion Home, Egbeda, Aduke Olaidibo Orphanage Home, Elebu, Rehabilitation Centre for Disabled Children, Moniya, Centre for the Blind (NTCB), Ogbomosho and Bethlehem Orphanage Home, Ipapo, Saki.