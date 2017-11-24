The Sun News
Ajimobi warns MDAs against rejecting corps members

From: Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has warned Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the state against rejecting corps members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme posted to any of them for their primary assignments.

Governor Ajimobi gave the warning during the official opening/swearing-in ceremony of 2017 Batch ‘B’ (Stream One) corps members held at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Iseyin in the state. Justice Aderonke Aderemi swore in the corps members on behalf of the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Muntar Abimbola.

Ajimobi, who was represented by his Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mr. Abayomi Oke, who doubles as state’s NYSC Governing Board chairman, on Thursday, stated: ” Let me use the opportunity provided by this occasion to reiterate the extant government policy which stipulates that corps members posted to Ministries, Department and Agencies should not be rejected rather they should be assigned challenging responsibilities at their places of primary assignment so as to make them nation builders and asset to national development.

“Oyo State under our administration will continue to ensure that conducive and secured environment are created and maintained all through your service year. I appeal to local government chairmen, traditional rulers and good people of the state to ensure that our resilient corps members are well taken care of in their respective domains.

Ajimobi also charged the corps members: “As you’re all aware, this is a clarion call to contribute meaningfully your quota to the overall growth and development of our dear fatherland, with a consistent display of resilience and hard work. The NYSC is a beacon of hope and reference point when it comes to productive channelling of youthful intelligence, energy and skills for national development.”

Oyo State Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs. Ifeoma Anidobi, said at the close of registration, a total of 2,269 corps members were registered, which comprised 919 males and 1,350 females.

She urged the corps members to “be ready to work assiduously for the development of the state and assist government to empower rural dwellers with your acquired knowledge and training by raising their standard of living for the overall growth of the Pacesetter State.

“The Federal Government has introduced programmes and policies geared towards ensuring that the NYSC scheme becomes an enduring instrument in the transformation agenda of the present administration.

“In the light of this, I encourage you to make optimal use of the opportunities provided by the orientation course, such as Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme, where you are expected to learn new skills.

“Remember that the era of white collar jobs has given way to self-development and empowerment programmes. I therefore enjoin you to key into the system and strive to become job creators and not job seekers both now and in the foreseeable future.”

