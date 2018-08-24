– The Sun News
Ajimobi reads riot act to NURTW over chairman's death

24th August 2018

The union chairman in the state, Taofeek Oyerinde, who doubled as South West chairman of NURTW, died on Tuesday at the Zenith Medical Kidney Hospital in Abuja

Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, yesterday warned members of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) against violence in a bid to choose a new chairman for the union.

READ ALSO: Curses can’t affect me – Ajimobi

The governor gave the warning when he addressed about 100 leaders of the union, led by the acting Chairman, Alhaji Abideen Olajide, at the executive chamber of his office in Ibadan, on why they must adhere to the union’s constitution and obey the rule of law.

The union chairman in the state, Taofeek Oyerinde, who doubled as South West chairman of NURTW, died on Tuesday at the Zenith Medical Kidney Hospital in Abuja, and was buried in his house in Ibadan on Wednesday.

Ajimobi, who made reference to the thuggery and brigandage that characterised the state before he became governor in 2011, appealed to the NURTW members not to disrupt the peace and tranquillity in the state since his assumption of power. He added that the late Oyerinde played a pivotal role in the maintenance and sustenance of peace and security in the state.

His words: “Politicians will come and try to use you, don’t be used. Where are those they used yesterday? When they died, what did they do for them? What about those they cut their fingers, arms and legs, where are those politicians who sent them? Those who went to jail, where are the politicians who sent them? You are all mature adults and decent human beings, don’t let anyone use you. We must play politics of cooperation, progress, and of support.

“When we came in, we all know the fact that Oyo State was a pariah state. Oyo State was a state of brigands, and it was known for brigandage. It was known for criminality. It was known for all the bad things in the socio-economic development of any state.

READ ALSO: Demolition notice: Ayefele’s house contravenes planning laws –Oyo govt.

“But we came in, and we solicited the support of NURTW and of which we contributed to his (Oyerinde) emergence as the chairman of NURTW in Oyo State. We gave him only one directive on assumption of office and the directive was to ensure peace and tranquillity in Oyo State, and that he had done commendably.

“When the history of our administration is written, one major achievement of our administration and at the nucleus of our success, is the maintenance of peace and security in the state, of which Oyerinde played a very pivotal role. We will continue to cherish that memory of peace that he left behind.

“I am also taking this opportunity to request that all of you (NURTW members), in his (Oyerinde) memory, continue to maintain peace and security of the state, and follow your constitution and the rule of law. I must commend all of you for supporting him when he was alive to make sure peace and security were maintained. Now, I am also imploring you to continue in that direction of peace, security and to contribute to the socio-economic development of our state. Your role is very vital.

“Transportation and transport system are very vital to the socio-economic development of any country. It forms one of the five pillars of our administration. It promotes industrialisation, socio-economic development of Oyo State and you are playing a very vital role in this regard.

READ ALSO: Good governance key to Nigeria’s socio-economic development, says Obasanjo

“Though I knew of his death few hours before everybody knows, hence I summoned your executive to follow your constitution, don’t fight for any position, let the person who is the deputy chairman, Alhaji Abideen Olajide, called ‘Ejiogbe’ act as the chairman, pending all other things that you want to do. But on the memory and for the legacy of Oyerinde, that peace must be maintained.

“I am using this opportunity to advise  Olajide to make sure that during his chairmanship in acting capacity, he must try to bring everybody together.”

