Home / National / Ajimobi promises to conduct council poll in March 2018

Ajimobi promises to conduct council poll in March 2018

— 11th November 2017

From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has assured of the readiness of his administration to conduct elections into the 33 local government areas and 35 local council development areas (LCDAs) of the state within the next four months.

He disclosed this at the swearing in of caretaker chairmen of the local government areas and LCDAs, held at the Executive Chambers of Oyo State governor’s office in Ibadan on Thursday evening. The tenure of many of the chairmen were renewed, while new appointments were made into a few of the councils.

Ajimobi stated: “Let me just quickly remind us that what we are doing today is just what I called the concluding part of our episode in the appointment of caretaker chairmen. It is my hope and wish and I assure you that after this four-month, there will definitely be an election. I think it is in our interest to have an election.  “One, because we have done well as a party. There is no doubt in my mind that any election that is conducted today or tomorrow we will clear them hundred percent.

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had granted a relief to the state to go ahead with the processes towards conducting council elections. The court had halted the election that was slated for February 11, this year, as a result of a litigation over the implementation of the law establishing the LCDAs.

