The Sun News
Latest
24th February 2018 - Ajibola Adebutu @ 50 : Alleviating Poverty Through Oil – Palm Plantation
24th February 2018 - The role of the mediation advocate
24th February 2018 - Reps and ban on medical tourism
24th February 2018 - How Ekwueme helped in creating more states (2)
24th February 2018 - ‘That the living may lay it to his heart’ (2)
24th February 2018 - My health seminars on prostate enlargement and cancer and other topical health issues
24th February 2018 - Obi Ezeude: Celebrating hope for young Nigerians
24th February 2018 - When Mr Authority died in active police service!
24th February 2018 - How I broke into Hollywood – Sope Aluko, US-based Nigerian actress
24th February 2018 - I’m sweet in bed –John Okafor (Mr Ibu)
Home / Features / Ajibola Adebutu @ 50 : Alleviating Poverty Through Oil – Palm Plantation

Ajibola Adebutu @ 50 : Alleviating Poverty Through Oil – Palm Plantation

— 24th February 2018

Sina Ogunbambo

That Engineer Ajibola Bankole Adebutu, the Managing Director of JB Farms Limited and Tosett Agro Industries Limited , is the second son and third child of Sir Kessington Adebukunola Adebutu (Baba Ijebu) and Lady Caroline Oladunni Adebutu (Yeyeoba of Odogbolu) , is no big deal.

The delight of this wonderful parent and indeed, most Nigerians will be that this young man who will attain the  age of 50 on Sunday, February 25, 2018 , has taken off, over 3,000 able bodied  Nigerians , off the unemployment market, through his romance with oil – palm plantation and processing, tackling one of the major problems in Nigeria.

Perhaps the icing on the cake is the fact that Ajibola Adebutu has contributed to the growth and development of rural areas in Ogun and Cross Rivers States, with this “hobby”  that has metamorphosed into an accomplished mission. He has helped tremendously in decongesting urban populace and alleviated poverty.

Born as a silver spoon with every luxury at his disposal, Ajibola rather than take to the life of partying and painting the town red, chose the life of hardwork. His farms became his club, taking delight and pride  in being addressed as a farmer. JB, as he is fondly called by his family, friends and workers, ventured into oil palm production not because it is lucrative, but for his passion to help the ordinary people have a means of livelihood , provide food for the nation and bring back into reckoning, one of the cash crops that earned defunct Western Region of Nigeria, a lot of revenue, during the era of the legend, Late Chief Obafemi Awolowo as Premier of Western Region.

A product of Adrao International School, Victoria Island Lagos, St Saviours School, Ebute – Metta, Lagos, Kings College Lagos , St Columba’s College, Dublin, Ireland and Trinity College , Dublin, this Civil Engineer ventured into the business in 1988 with a staff of 10, working on a plantation of eight hectares. The focus was on development of oil – palm plantation and processing of the fruits to palm – oil , palm kernel and palm kernel cake.

As at today, he has on his payroll, over 3,000 Nigerians at JB Farms Limited, Odogbolu, Ogun State and JB Farms Limited, Oban, Cross River State, working on over 7,000 hectares of land.

In the last quarter of 2017, his new venture, Tosset Agro Industries Limited, Odogbolu, rolled on with a staff strength of 70. Tosset Agro Industries Limited is into vegetable oil refinery.

What really endeared this writer to this bundle of energy and highly cerebrral man is his philantropic gesture, apart from providing employment to mass of the writer’s community men and women.

In form of Corporate social responsibility , in Odogbolu Local government, he provided two solar powered boreholes, renovated a Comprehensive Health Centre built by the Federal Government and employed a Doctor, Nurses and other anciliary staff to complement the staff on the payroll of the government.

He has ventured into renovating a block of classrooms , provision of desks and benches for students in one secondary school and he is planning to do such in another school.

Ajibola Adebutu also heed the call of many Community Development Projects brought to his attention apart from support for charities and non – profit organisations which provide free education for indigent students , as well as the less priviledged in the society.

The remarkable difference in this son of a multi billionaire, who himself is not faring badly, is his humility, kindness, respect for elders and love for peace.

He has been combining his farming job with that of his father’s business since 1988 ( from the Face to Face Million Dollar Pools days to Premier Lotto)  where he is the Executive Director, Finance.

In December 2017, he had the honour of taking a big farmer, former President Olusegun Obasanjo round his oil – palm plantation in Odogbolu Local Government and the experienced farmer gave kudos to him for the giant stride he has made in oil- plantation in Nigeria.

Married to a pretty and humble wife, Kehinde Mopelola Adebutu and father of four lovely children, Ajibola Adebutu is a Deacon and also serve as Usher at his local Parish of The Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Happy birthday to this great shoulder for the masses to lean on. Many happy returns to ardent lover of the game of football, my friend and brother. Welcome to the golden age.

SINA OGUNBAMBO, a journalist and public affairs analyst contributed this piece.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

How I broke into Hollywood – Sope Aluko, US-based Nigerian actress

— 24th February 2018

Ikenna Obioha Her name may not ring a bell in this clime, but US-based Nigerian actress, Sope Aluko, has set the nation’s flag flying high in Hollywood with her acting skills. Recently, she landed a role in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe to play the role of Shaman in the upcoming, already commercially acclaimed comic movie, ‘Black…

  • Three die, two injured in Abuja gas explosion

    — 23rd February 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja Three days after three primary school pupils died in Abuja from an alleged food poisoning, another tragedy struck again in Zuba, Gwagwalada area council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Friday m. Three persons have been killed and two others left with various degrees of injury in a gas explosion. Saturday…

  • Knowledge-based economy: Local, foreign experts explore Science Park option at UNN

    — 23rd February 2018

    Chidi Nnadi, Enugu   Determined to help Nigeria migrate from commodity to knowledge-based economy, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) has entered into collaboration with Ideon Science Park, Sweden and Lunda Vision AB, to sensitize stakeholders on the viability of building a Science Park and Innovation Ecosystem in Nigeria. The collaborators are currently holding a…

  • Father, two children, crushed to death in Ogun

    — 23rd February 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Three persons, including a father and two of his children, were on Friday crushed to death, while one other sustained serious injuries in an early morning auto crash in Ago Iwoye town of Ogun State According to the spokesperson of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, the accident, which involved…

  • Two dead in Sokoto Prisons officials, hoodlums fracas

    — 23rd February 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The Sokoto State Police Command has confirmed the death of two and one person hospitalised as result of confrontation between hoodlums and Prison Service officials, in Sokoto metropolis. Police spokesperson, ASP Cordelia Nwawe, said a group of miscreants attacked prison van while conveying awaiting trial inmates to court. Nwawe said the hoodlums…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share