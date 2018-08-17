Ajibade says Falconets’ quarter-final exit a bitter pill to swallow, thanks fans for support

NAN

Rasheedat Ajibade, the Falconets’ stand-in captain, on Friday said it was massively disappointing to lose to Spain on Thursday at the ongoing FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup in France.

Ajibade, while expressing her disappointment over the team’s quarter-finals exit after a 1-2 loss, said the national under-20 women football team’s was a bitter pill for her to swallow.

Ajibade who captained the team in their last group game against China took to her Twitter handle to express her disappointment over the team’s loss.

“In God we trust, united we stand.

“Competitive game that we narrowly lost against Spain. Hurts deep,” she tweeted.

“But I am grateful to have captained Team Nigeria and proud we reached the Q-finals.

“Thank you all for the support.#Togetherwearestronger#RA08#U20WWC.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that to reach the quarter-finals stage, the Falconets defeated Haiti 1-0 and drew 1-1 with China, after an opening-day 0-1 loss to Germany.