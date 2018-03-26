Ajayi happy to join Super Eagles

Junior Ajayi has expressed his delight at joining up with the Super Eagles in London ahead of their international friendly against Serbia on Tuesday.

Ajayi missed the Super Eagles 1-0 win against Poland on Friday due to visa issues.

But the Al Ahly of Egypt striker eventually joined the team alongside Oghenekaro Etebo, Mikel Agu and Gabriel Okechukwu who also missed the game against Poland.

The former Shooting Stars of Ibadan striker also had his first training session with the team on Sunday.

“Good to finally be in camp with Super Eagles,” Ajayi tweeted. “Great coaching crew and officials. Fantastic reception from my co-players.”

Ajayi is in line to make his first appearance for the Super Eagles in the clash against Serbia.

Meanwhile , Las Palmas star, Oghenekaro Etebo has confirmed that he would not be fit for the Super Eagles when they face Serbia in their third pre-World Cup friendly at the Hive Stadium in London tomorrow.

The central midfielder sat out the national team’s training session on Sunday morning because he did not want to aggravate his injury from which he had not fully recovered.

It would be recalled that Etebo had to be substituted at half-time after suffering discomfort in the quadriceps muscle in Las Palmas’s 2-0 loss to Villarreal CF in La Liga two weeks ago, and the club’s medical team recommended that he should stop all sporting activities for the time being.

Las Palmas was hoping that its Nigerian star would be fit for their first game after the international break against Real Madrid next weekend.

Junior Ajayi, Gabriel Okechukwu and Mikel Agu, who did not figure against Poland, participated in the national team’s training session yesterday.

With Etebo ruling himself out of the friendly against Serbia, manager Gernot Rohr has six central midfielders to pick from – John Ogu, Eddy Onazi, Joel Obi, Wilfred Ndidi, Uche Agbo and Agu.